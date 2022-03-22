Everything you need to know about: Jouer Studios

Inspiring and creative, Jouer Studios is a travel brand that wants you to embark on more journeys and collect encounters, moments and experiences so they can become a part of you. The brand believes that everyone’s journeys are part of what defines us, and an important part of self-identity.

Origins

The brand finds its origins in Amsterdam, where it was established by two friends. The word ‘Jouer’ is French for ‘play,’ and this is really the heart of the brand as it believes that we carry our very own universe in our bags. Furthermore, one of the challenges that the brand has undertaken is to work towards a more sustainable future and lessen its carbon footprint.

Evolution

In order to manufacture its travel goods, Jouer Studios uses an up-cycling process that takes surplus materials from factories around the world. The results are collections with lots of personality, like the Tsuyu Collection and its colourful transparent totes inspired by the Japanese rainy season. The chest bag design is highly recognisable and combines elegance, versatility and functionality for a seamless travel experience.

News

Jouer Studios brings creativity and playfulness to the traveller’s life with affordable and sustainable products, all of them now available at selected retailers internationally and through their website.

