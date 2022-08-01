Everything you need to know about: KangaROOS

KangaROOS embodies creativity, openness and speed. It combines a true athletic heritage with an ethos that values the original and the unforeseen so that it can create anything from running shoes to a lifestyle brand.

Origins

Bob Gamm, a passionate jogger and architect, established KangaROOS in 1979 with the goal of launching an innovative product. He developed a pair of shoes with a small zipped pocket that could carry a key and some coins while he trained.

KangaROOS was inspired by the kangaroo as it never looks back, only forward, it has a pocket and it can jump 25 feet per step whilst running.

It was one of the first sports brands to sponsor basketball players, footballers, hockey teams and marathon runners.

Evolution

In the 1980s, KangaROOS became one of the top five performance brands in the USA. The footwear brand started with "The Original Shoes With Pockets" and then decided to expand its product range with “The COMBAT” that also has the iconic kangaroo logo brand.

As the label always wanted to constantly adapt and offer the best shoe possible, Gamm opened the KangaROOS laboratory to test athletic shoes at the University of Illinois, USA. KangaROOS collaborated with NASA engineers to produce “DYNACOIL”, a 3D woven coil fabric technology, to create the best shoe for serious runners.

In the 1990s, KangaROOS introduced apparel collections and footwear for fashion, leisure and outdoors markets.

News

Today, KangaROOS is a global urban lifestyle brand that sells accessories, apparel and footwear in over 60 countries.

KangaROOS, courtesy of the brand