Everything you need to know about: La Boucle

La Boucle was founded in 2018 by the young Belgian entrepreneurs Arnaud & Frederik, who have specialised exclusively in belts with their label. Following the spirit of “buy less, but better”, the two have designed stretchy, durable belts that are suitable for all kinds of activities. Designed in Brussels, the smart belts are available in many colours and colour combinations.

Origins

Arnaud and Frederik founded La Boucle in Brussels in 2018 after visiting Giuseppe Volpi, a local leather tannery in Tuscany. Their friend Giuseppe works leather following a three-generation-old family tradition. Inspired by the craftsmanship and quality of the materials used, the entrepreneurs developed high-quality belts, which are made in collaboration with Giuseppe's leather manufactory.

Evolution

Thanks to their one-size-fits-all technology, La Boucle belts are made to fit all waist sizes. Research and development tests were carried out by the Centre for Textile Science and Engineering at Ghent University, Belgium. La Boucle Originale can be stretched to a length of 150 cm / 59 inches and can support a weight of up to 400 kg / 800 pounds.

To promote “real” sustainability and increase the longevity of their products in the long term, the brand never holds sales or Black Fridays. La Boucle also plants a tree for every belt sold as part of their partnership with the NGO WeForest & NGO TREES FOR THE FUTURE.

News

La Boucle is sold in over 30 countries in selected stores and on the brand's website. The sustainable label has made a conscious decision not to advertise. “Since the beginning, we allocate our financial resources to try to make each day a better product and not advertising.” Quality is the best marketing, the brand's website states.

Image: La Boucle, picture from their online lookbook