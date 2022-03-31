Everything you need to know about: Laundry Industry

Laundry Industry is a concept brand from Amsterdam that has been designing high-quality ready-to-wear collections for men and women since 1992. Offering basics with a twist, the label is characterized by luxurious materials, subtle colors and interesting prints. The brand is positioned at the high end of the fashion market.

Origins

Laundry Industry was founded in Amsterdam in 1992. In the same year, the brand also opened its first store in the Dutch capital at Magna Plaza. In the following years, the label opened other temporary stores in Antwerp, Bangkok, New York, Miami, San Francisco, London and Berlin.

Evolution

The brand opened its current 550-square-meter flagship store in March 2015 in the historic “Concordia” building at Sint Luciënsteeg 18 in Amsterdam. With respectful reference to Dover Street Market in London and Corso Como in Milan, the concept store focuses on a comprehensive shopping experience, offering carefully curated products in a highly recognizable interior design concept. Integrity, exclusivity and curiosity are to be preserved as guiding principles in a world where everything is available and for sale.

“Key is the consumer to recognize the honesty, to feel the authenticity and to share and experience the uniqueness of Laundry Industry,” the company's website states.

News

Laundry Industry's collections are available in the label's online store and in its flagship store in Amsterdam. In addition to women's and men's clothing, the store also sells shoes, jewelry, books and magazines, vintage designer bags, design objects and furniture, as well as perfume and cosmetics.