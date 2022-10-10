Everything you need to know about: Liebeskind

Liebeskind Berlin is a leather goods and accessories brand. Their designs are characterised by versatility and multifunctionality, catering to the news of cosmopolitan customers who value lifestyle accessories that offer practicality and style.

Origins

The brand was founded in 2003 by Semih Simsek, Johannes Rellecke and Julian Rellecke. During this time, the label filled a gap in the medium price segment, meeting the needs of customers who were looking for an elevated price-performance ratio. Ever since the beginning years, the brand has followed the objective to design bags that stand the test of time, counting “timeless style and quality workmanship” as the pillars of all their design.

Evolution

In 2010 the German s.Oliver Group acquired 50 percent of shares of the company. In 2014, the founders stepped back from their brand, handing over the company to the s.Oliver Group. Building on the early success of the brand, the s.Oliver Group established a steady presence of Liebeskind in the German and international leather goods market. With time, Liebeskind expanded their range from decently sized bags to smaller styles, as well as additional accessories such as wallets, cardholders, phone accessories, key chains, make-up bags and shoulder straps, reaching a broader variety of customers. In 2021, Liebeskind became part of the Leather Working Group, committing to a more sustainable production process.

News

In early 2022, Liebeskind announced expansion plans, including new stores in Munich, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, as well as distribution to Asia – starting with a new showroom in Seoul. In addition, the brand is planning to add wholesale partners in the Netherlands and elsewhere to their retail strategy, as CEO Fabian Krone revealed to Fashion United in April 2022. The brand will be launching a second edition of “The Edit”, a series of handcrafted limited editions bags which combine “traditional Italian craftsmanship with unmistakable Berlin spirit”, aiming to reach customers in the luxury segment. According to Krone, the brand is continuously developing – “new countries, better customer experience, better product and even better brand positioning”.

Image: Liebeskind Berlin