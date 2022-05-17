Everything you need to know about: LVFD London

Bold, contemporary and sustainable are part of the LVFD London's DNA, a brand that emphasises slow fashion, fair working conditions and creative design.

Origins

Established in 2018 by Czech designer and creative director Lucie Vaclav, the London-based brand was created by the founder’s love of London and her life in the city. Sustainability is at the heart of the label as a substantial part is produced using upcycled high-quality materials.

Evolution

LVFD London’s collections are manufactured in small productions to eliminate waste. Vaclav’s feminine designs are filled with contrasting elements through colour schemes, materials, patterns and textures.

Vaclav's themes for her chic collections are thought-provoking and are constantly inspired by her previous collection as she wants to reinvent garments with uniqueness as that is a concept at the forefront of the designer’s mind.

News

LVFD London products are available internationally through different retailers such as Wolf & Badger, Not Just A Label and its online store. Celebrities including Becky Hill, Drew Barrymore and Raya Abirached have favoured the brand.