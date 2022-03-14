Everything you need to know about: Mastoor

Mastoor is a menswear brand based in Amsterdam. The sustainable and eco-friendly brand offers modest men's fashion and accessories that follow in line with Islamic rules of life.

Origins

Mastoor was founded in Amsterdam in 2020 by artist Abid Tounssi and his wife Fadma Akdimi. The label was born out of the frustration of finding, within the limited supply of today's fashion industry, clothes that fit both their sense of style and the Islamic way of life in western society.

Evolution

The brand's first collection, “Desert Caravan”, was launched in summer 2020 and tells the story of the simple and natural life in the Sahara desert. The collections “Midnight Sun”, “Northern Light”, “Andalusia” and “Forest Hill" will follow, always with fascinating themes and stories. Sustainability is a priority for Mastoor: All of the label's collections are based on elements of nature. "Allah, the Creator, ordered man to take care of plants and animals, even in difficult situations. This is why, as Mastoor, we consider it our responsibility to integrate nature and its preservation in all our processes," according to the company's website. In order to avoid unnecessary stocks, only limited quantities of the items are produced for each collection.

News

Mastoor continues to bet on modest designs and a limited, sustainable and ethical production in harmony with nature. The products are currently sold on the brand's website and shipped worldwide.

Mastoor FW22 Forest Hill collection, photographed by Mounir Raji, courtesy of the brand