Everything you need to know about: Osprey

Osprey is an industry leader in high performing and long-lasting carry solutions including technical packs for outdoor, travel and everyday adventures.

Origins

The company was founded in 1974 in California with the mission in mind to design and build innovative backpacks. Back in the seventies, Osprey’s founder Mike Poftenhauer started with “only one sewing machine and a head full of ideas”. To this day, Osprey follows a vision to become one of the most progressive and sustainable hardgood brands in the world – from raw material and chemistry benchmarks, to progressive factory codes of conduct. Their dedication to create high-performing gear with a smaller environmental footprint reflects what the brand is built on: love of adventure, devotion to the outdoors and steadfast resolve to make the world a better place.

Evolution

In 1986, Osprey started selling their technical backpacks through specialist outdoors stores. Soon after, the company hired a new skilled workforce and moved into a former Gore-tex factory. During the eighties and nineties, the company launched several novelties – among them the first backpack catering to women’s physical features. They became one of the first brands to introduce a breathable mesh panel for better airflow and higher comfort in backpacking – an innovative feature that soon became a staple in the entire industry. At the beginning of the millennium, Pfotenhauer moved Osprey’s production to Vietnam. He and his family take up residency in the Asian country to oversee the operations. Simultaneously, Osprey Europe was founded to handle the supply of Osprey products in Europe.

News

The company continues to investigate new technologies for materials and expand their range to new fields, among them award-winning hydration packs and child carriers. Osprey made their first step into the digital world in 2014 by launching an app that determines the right pack size by virtually analysing the body of the customer.

Their products are sold in the United States through their own online shop and countless retail partners. Since 2013, the Californian brand has a European online shop and is distributed to hundreds of European retailers.

Osprey, courtesy of the brand