Everything you need to know about: Waidzeit

The Ennstal Alps in the heart of Austria are the birthplace of Waidzeit. Inspired by the mountains and the beauty of nature, the family business has dedicated itself to designing unique and sustainable watches made of wood. Eyewear, jewellery and accessories for men and women crafted from wood, stone and merino loden can also be found in the brand's range.

Origins

The family business was founded in 2014 with the aim of creating authentic and sustainable design accessories that capture the alpine lifestyle. In the manufacturing process of the collections, Waidzeit relies on the use of the highest quality natural materials such as loden, leather and local woods such as antique bog oak, Swiss stone pine and walnut in order to convey their connection to nature and mindfulness.

Evolution

Christoph, the head of the company, has a profound education in wood technology and is always breaking new, innovative ground with his designs. In addition to collections made of local woods, Waidzeit has expanded its range to include the "Barrique" line, which gives old oak barrels a second life through upcycling. The wood from barrique barrels, where wine or whisky aged for decades in France, is carefully made into unique watches, eyewear and jewellery.

News

Fans of the unique design enjoy the products from Waidzeit and at the same time can contribute to a sustainable future. Today, the brand's collections are available at more than 250 retailers in Austria, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and in various online shops as well as on the company's website.

Picture: Waidzeit, official website of the brand