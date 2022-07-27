Garcia appoints Marc Schrömgens as International Sales Director

Garcia is pleased to announce that Marc Schrömgens has taken over the position of International Sales Director and Managing Director DACH on June 1st, 2022. Marc has been the Country Manager of Garcia GmbH based in Düsseldorf since 2019 and, together with the German sales team, has enthusiastically taken the Garcia brand to a new level in Germany.

Despite the difficulties during Corona the German team managed to grow the Garcia Teens and Kids category into one of the best performing collections in the German market. Also, with adults’ collections they accomplished a strong growth within the region.

The future goal is to implement the structures that brought DACH region to this success to the European markets, in order to exploit the potential for growth in these markets too and to become the best Retailer in Wholesale.

2022 will be an exciting year for Garcia since we are celebrating our 50 years anniversary and are opening two new retail stores in Germany, one in Westfield Centro Oberhausen and the other in Minto Mönchengladbach. These stores will be fully operated by Garcia and showcase our infamous kitchen table concept.

Marc Schrömgens

About Garcia

A great love for jeanswear: that is the strength of the international family business GARCIA. The brand was founded in 1972 in Urbania, Italy. Garcia has now grown into an international jeanswear brand with a complete men's, women’s, and children's collection, with sales points in more than 27 countries and more than a thousand employees in Europe.

GARCIA signed the Dutch Covenant for Sustainable Garments and Textile in October 2019. Within the agreement we join forces with various companies and organizations to tackle abuses within the clothing industry that we can’t solve alone.

In March 2021, GARCIA signed the Green Deal Circular Denim. Together with other front runners, we are working on creating a circular denim industry. We want to take a pioneering role by making “Post Consumer Recycling of Textiles” (PCR) the standard in the jeans industry with all signatories.

GARCIA is part of the JOG Group, which also includes Jeans Centre and GARCIA Outlets.