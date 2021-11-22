Garcia Foundation and Terre des Hommes together against child abuse in India

”One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”- Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for women's education and Nobel laureate.

The jeanswear brand GARCIA has established its own GARCIA foundation. This foundation provides support to several established aid organizations in the countries where the brand produces its collections. “We are very proud that with this foundation we can support renowned aid organizations such as Terre des Hommes, which want to permanently improve the well-being of children from disadvantaged positions. With education, children have the chance to build their own futures,” says Mark Hommelberg, CEO JOG Group.

GOOD project

Garcia started a collaboration with Terre des Hommes on October 1 this year on the GOOD (Get Out Of the Devadasi system) project, which combats the sexual exploitation of young women in India. Terre des Hommes helps the families of rescued young women to earn an alternative income, so that these families can support themselves. By providing them with education and information, young women learn to stand up for their rights and fight against exploitation within the Devadasi community in North Karnataka.

About Garcia

A great love for jeanswear: that is the strength of the international family business GARCIA. The brand was founded in 1972 in Urbania, Italy. Garcia has now grown into an international jeanswear brand with a complete men's, women’s, and children's collection, with sales points in more than 27 countries and more than a thousand employees in Europe.

GARCIA signed the Dutch Covenant for Sustainable Garments and Textile in October 2019. Within the Agreement we join forces with various companies and organizations to tackle abuses within the clothing industry that we can’t solve alone.

In March 2021, GARCIA signed the Green Deal Circular Denim. Together with other front runners, we are working on creating a circular denim industry. We want to take a pioneering role by making “Post Consumer Recycling of Textiles” (PCR) the standard in the jeans industry with all signatories.

GARCIA is part of the JOG Group, which also includes Jeans Centre and GARCIA Outlets.