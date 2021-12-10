Garcia opens 100th SMART SHOP Kitchen Table Concept at Van Tilbug in Nistelrode, NL

Good news: We opened our 100th Garcia Kitchen Table Concept SMART SHOP at Van Tilburg in Nistelrode, NL.

Van Tilburg is the biggest independent fashion store in the Netherlands and one of the most trendsetting stores in the Benelux.

Garcia is sold in 27 countries and even though we’ve got a little over 1.000 employees, we still label ourselves as a family business. We cherish genuine and warm relations and empower these family values by focusing on long term relationships with our partner-businesses. Therefore, we’re happy to work with Van Tilburg.

We wanted to know how Van Tilburg feels about our collaboration and why they chose for our Kitchen Table Concept. We spoke to Doret van Oort, buyer at Van Tilburg and responsible for the Van Tilburg-Garcia operation.

Why is our SMART SHOP kitchen table concept the right choice for Van Tilburg?

‘’The most important reason for us is the pleasant cooperation. I never feel like it’s about the biggest sales achievement and that, to me, feels very satisfying. The cooperation during covid-19 for example was perfect. Garcia acts quick, slow movers for fast movers, and you have an excellent stock system. These are important measures for success during these insecure times and they contribute to the success of Garcia at Van Tilburg. We must work together and it’s clear Garcia gets that’’.

Why is the Kitchen Table Concept a good fit in your store?

‘’The concept is a great addition to our store because of its appearance. It’s an appealing concept, with the olive tree as a real eyecatcher. The concept is also very versatile because we didn’t need a wall to place it, which a lot of other shop in shop concepts do require you to have. We now use one table and two racks, but we could easily expand with more attributes!’’

What do you notice about Garcia being a family business?

’Like I mentioned before: there’s no pressure on the business. It doesn’t feel like we have to perform well or sell a certain amount for Garcia to be pleased with their concept in our stores. The collaboration is genuine on both sides and the communication and execution is always easy and fun.’’

With special thanks to Doret van Oort, buyer at Van Tilburg.

About Garcia

A great love for jeanswear: that is the strength of the international family business GARCIA. The brand was founded in 1972 in Urbania, Italy. Garcia has now grown into an international jeanswear brand with a complete men's, women’s, and children's collection, with sales points in more than 27 countries and more than a thousand employees in Europe.

GARCIA signed the Dutch Covenant for Sustainable Garments and Textile in October 2019. Within the Agreement we join forces with various companies and organizations to tackle abuses within the clothing industry that we can’t solve alone.

In March 2021, GARCIA signed the Green Deal Circular Denim. Together with other front runners, we are working on creating a circular denim industry. We want to take a pioneering role by making “Post Consumer Recycling of Textiles” (PCR) the standard in the jeans industry with all signatories.

GARCIA is part of the JOG Group, which also includes Jeans Centre and GARCIA Outlets.