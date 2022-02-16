Graciela Huam presents AW 2022/23 Collection “Huayna Picchu”

Graciela Huam is launching her latest collection Huayna Picchu, a tribute to the Peruvian roots the brand has. Huayna Picchu means “Young Mountain” in Quechua and it’s located on the north side of Machu Picchu which means “Old Mountain”. It’s a metaphor that makes a comparison between the young and old man.

The mountain is 2667 masl and it’s one of the hardest and riskiest hikes anyone can do but is a huge touristic attractive. It’s also surrounded by the Urubamba River, one of the most important rivers in Peru. It’s for those who want to defy their strength and resistance. The Huayna Picchu collection is an ode to this and recreates the perfect harmony and contrast that Huayna Picchu and Machu Picchu have all at once.

Picture: Graciela Huam, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Tradition and ancestral culture meeting boldness and youth. This concept has been translated in their pieces using Peruvian weaving techniques, combining handmade knitting and manual machines to preserve the essence of the collection. The vibe on the other hand is very joyful with a very vivacious color palette and some interesting color blocking and embroidery.

The collection offers a variety of knitwear pieces from warm sweaters to tops with different silhouettes, so you can find choices for different occasions. Another important detail is that true to their values, sustainability has played a major part in the development of the collection. Pieces were made using Baby Alpaca and Organic / Mercerized Pima Cotton leftover yarns from previous collections, to avoid wasting anything. And developed by talented groups of Peruvian artisans certified to make Graciela Huam a fair-trade clothing brand.

Picture: Graciela Huam, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand