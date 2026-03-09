Harry Styles in Calvin Klein Collection
Calvin Klein Inc. announced today that singer Harry Styles wore a bespoke Calvin Klein Collection outfit during the promotion of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which was released on March 6, 2026.
Styles wore a bespoke, monochrome white fine-jersey henley top from the Calvin Klein Collection, paired with custom-made pleated wool trousers and a leather belt.
