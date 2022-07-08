Herschel Supply Partners with The Simpsons on a Limited Collection Celebrating the Iconic Television Family

VANCOUVER, BC—Herschel Supply launches an exclusive collection in collaboration with The Simpsons. Recognized around the world, The Simpsons is the longest running primetime scripted show in television history, exploding into a cultural phenomenon in 1990. The partnership introduces an all-new collection of signature bags, accessories and headwear featuring six prints inspired by each member of The Simpsons family.

The prints are showcased across an array of signature Herschel silhouettes: the Herschel Classic™ XLarge backpack equipped with a 16” laptop sleeve, Herschel Classic™ Mini backpack with a zippered front pocket, Herschel Heritage™ Youth backpack, Herschel Novel™ duffle designed with a signature shoe compartment, Seventeen hip pack with a front pocket and key clip, Fourteen hip pack, Herschel Heritage™ Crossbody, Settlement Case, insulated Pop Quiz™ Lunch Box, Pop Quiz™ Cooler 12 Pack, and the lightweight Herschel Heritage™ Cooler Insert. In addition to bags and accessories, three classic Herschel headwear styles are included in the offering: the Elmer Beanie, Norman bucket hat, and Sylas Classic cap.

Herschel Supply and The Simpsons, courtesy of the brand

All styles are adorned in six prints celebrating each character from TV’s most iconic family.

Homer Simpson: celebrating Homer Simpson and his love of donuts, this print features the pinkglazed Lard Lad donut against a blue background. Marge Simpson: this design features Marge Simpson with her iconic blue hair and pearl necklace set on a contrasting pink background. Bart Simpson: a print of everyone’s favorite prankster, this pattern shows Bart Simpson riding his beloved green skateboard.

Herschel Supply and The Simpsons, courtesy of the brand

Lisa Simpson: an all-over Lisa Eyes print inspired by the A+++ student and saxophone prodigy.

Herschel Supply and The Simpsons, courtesy of the brand

Herschel Supply and The Simpsons, courtesy of the brand

Maggie Simpson: tiny but brilliant—Maggie Simpson is a repeating print of the smallest Simpson family member, set on a pink background. Duff Beer: made to keep your Duff Beer cold, two red insulated coolers display Homer Simpson enjoying his favourite beverage along with the iconic Duff logo.

All styles in the collection are made with 100% recycled fabrics and include a custom cloud liner print. Each bag is finished with The Simpsons flag label and an internal co-branded label.

The Simpsons for Herschel Supply Collection is available at www.herschelsupply.com and select global stockists.

About Herschel Supply

Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel Supply Co. is named after the small Canadian town where three generations of their family grew up. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global travel lifestyle brand producing timeless products with utility design for the modern traveller. Originally renowned for their contemporary renditions of classic backpack silhouettes, Herschel Supply’s range has since expanded to include luggage, travel accessories, wallets, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in 94 countries with more than 10,000 stockists worldwide. For more information, visit herschelsupply.com and follow Herschel Supply on Instagram.

About The Simpsons

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 33rd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short “Playdate with Destiny” (2020) and the Disney+ exclusive “The Force Awakens From Its Nap”(2021). The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield’—winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com. On 10/2/21 a 10-minute Simpsons / Balenciaga animated collaboration was the sensation of Paris fashion week.