Hun Kim joins GNTM as guest judge for Karl Lagerfeld-inspired catwalk

Hun Kim, Creative Director of Karl Lagerfeld, recently appeared as a guest judge on the male edition of the reality television series Germany’s Next Topmodel (GNTM), where contestants took to the runway dressed head-to-toe in Karl Lagerfeld looks. The news was shared on the brand’s official LinkedIn profile last week, highlighting the episode as a showcase of Lagerfeld’s signature aesthetic and distinctive design codes, inspired by the late designer and his iconic personal style.

During his time on the judging panel, Kim provided insights into the fashion industry, offering guidance and sharing personal experiences from his tenure working alongside Karl Lagerfeld. His expertise and mentorship added a unique dimension to the competition, giving contestants a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and vision behind the brand.

This collaboration aligns with Karl Lagerfeld’s broader engagement with the fashion community, reinforcing its presence in both industry and pop culture. The brand previously announced sustainability initiatives, including a partnership with Fairly Made , further emphasizing its evolving strategy in contemporary fashion.