Lemon Beret invites to a world of fantasy with their SS24 collection for children

Lemon Beret brings a summer collection full of fun and color for children aged three to ten. With the greatest inspiration being the children themselves, looking into their world full of fantasy, fun and games. The label wanted to make a collection with that same feeling. following the trends in their own way and translating them into a world of fun, fantasy and positivity.

Their girls’ collection brings romantic flowers and small gingham checks in a summer picnic vibe, themed with some brighter colors and prints of ice creams, fruit and animals in pixel graphics amongst other techniques. A positive, happy feeling is incorporated into their super comfortable fits to let the children play freely and uninhibited.

For the boys Lemon Beret has also fun color combinations, themes with a beachy vibe as well as skate and surf themes full of summer spirit. A dinosaur theme always appeals to boys, of course, reinventend every season and always fun. The different themes can also be perfectly combined with each other ensuring a full range of variations.

Above all, the label wants to bring a collection that is fun to look at and great to play in. Nothing difficult, just winning in its simplicity and giving children a cheerful, fun and comfortable wardrobe.