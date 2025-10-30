Louis Vuitton presents Friend of the House Jude Bellingham and House Ambassador Callum Turner in Men's Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection Campaign

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection , designed by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, comes to life in a campaign that pays tribute to its pastoral muses.

Friend of the House Jude Bellingham and House Ambassador Callum Turner are photographed and filmed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in an unmistakably British setting that calls to mind a heritage of refined tailoring. The English footballer and London-born actor wear pieces that map the influence of dress codes from landmark sartorial eras onto today’s well-researched and active traveler—equal parts metropolitan globetrotter and bucolic dandy.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

These international stars are joined by models of both the human and canine variety, seen in topiary gardens, on the steps of monuments, and behind the wheel of a classic convertible. They are dressed in impeccable, workwear-inflected tailoring, interpreting a certain refined coziness associated with old England’s hillside manors, for a new era.

A Prince of Wales LV Monogram jacket and waistcoat, a sharp-shouldered herringbone overcoat, and a three-piece virgin wool suit are cut with an air of nonchalance, flaring at the extremity and ever-so-slightly slouching at the hip. They are met with sophisticated staples—ribbed sailor-collar zip-ups, perfect fit flannels, and jeans—as well as hybrid styles—a leather-sleeved windbreaker, a tweed-shelled blouson, a Monogram quilted gilet.

The LV Tilted, a 1990s skateboarding-style low-top sneaker named for its tilted LV logomark on a padded tongue, adorns a wide, flat rubber sole with the Damier pattern. The LV Touch, a line of practical and elegant bags and backpacks, places raw-cut suede accents on supple, grained calfskin, situated within Louis Vuitton’s legacy of Italian leather savoir-faire.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

In the campaign’s home footage-style videos and portraits, a pet accessory capsule is modeled by, among others, royal British breeds—the Welsh Corgi, English Cocker Spaniel, and Border Collie—adding another nod to the collection’s art historical inspirations. The pet-centric capsule also includes LV Monogram leather leashes, collars, harnesses, breed-specific cleanup bag dispensers, puffer jackets, and a fleece throw, as well as classic Louis Vuitton travel-inspired carriers: the Speedy Pet Trunk, the Malle Chien, the Kennel Trunk, the Neverfull for pets, the Sac Chien, the Dog Bed Trunk, and the pet Backpack.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection campaign will debut across Louis Vuitton’s digital platforms on October 30th followed by print insertions starting October 31st. The first drop of the collection is available in stores from October 30th, with the second drop starting November 11th.