Louis Vuitton presents the new LV Sneakerina

The world of sport plays on contrasts and stirs up emotions with this new creation, distinguished by its hybrid design midway between sneaker and contemporary ballet flats.

This resolutely dynamic, streamlined model combines freedom of movement with unrivalled agility. The LV Sneakerina introduces today's minimalist sportswear look and sets out to conquer functional elegance. Each variation has been specially designed for everyday wear to match any casual or dressed-up silhouette, thanks to a sole made infinitely flexible by the Sacchetto construction and an ultra-light interior design.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

All feature Louis Vuitton's timeless signatures such as the Monogram pattern, Monogram canvas and LV Circle, adding to the energy of this edgy sneaker.

The model is available in a myriad of combinations, materials and vibrant colour combinations. Velvet-effect and metallic leathers, technical satin, glittering sequin embroidery and the Mesh and leather duo are infused with cheerful, seductive tones such as fuchsia, forest green, beige, black and white, pink, blue, and silver.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Conceived as the embodiment of urban style on the move, the LV Sneakerina exemplifies Louis Vuitton's creative and avant-garde approach.