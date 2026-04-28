M&S presents the ‘Love That!’ Drop Two

The wait is officially over. Love That Drop 2 has landed.

Following the breakout success of Love That Drop 1 , Marks & Spencer returns with a second, trend‑driven instalment - firmly focused on what’s shaping SS26 right now.

Drop 1 proved customer demand was high for trend focused style, with the Waisted Asymmetric Khaki Blazer emerging as the standout bestseller, underlining a clear appetite for modern tailoring and directional fashion.

Credits: M&S

Credits: M&S

The Love That Drop 2 builds directly on that momentum, tapping into the season’s strongest trends, showcasing soft silhouettes, tiered hems and minimalist white and ivory dresses as defining looks for summer. A direction further amplified by Pantone’s selection of Cloud Dancer, a soft white, as Colour of the Year 2026.

The result is a confident, fashion‑led edit centred on elevated co‑ords, sculptural separates and fresh white dresses designed for instant wear. Clean, tonal and effortlessly modern, the collection captures the optimism of the new season while reinforcing M&S’s ability to respond to trends in real time. Styles that can layered now, for spring, or as summer separates - saved for when the warmer weather hits.

Credits: M&S

The Love That Drop continues to redefine pace and perception at M&S – frequent updates, style‑first and driven by insight. Delivering more of what customers are already searching for and buying into -positioning M&S firmly at the intersection of trend, timing and modern summer dressing.