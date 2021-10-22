Maaji's Sustainable Journey

From the founding of Maaji, we’ve always felt it was important to give back to the community and support the environment; Whether it was planting trees or conducting beach clean-ups, we’ve always believed in sustainability. We recognize we must do more. We are making sustainability not an independent effort, but one that is fully integrated with how we think and act.

We are committed to a path of cultural and social change that contributes to a more conscious world. The first step in this journey is for Maaji to become a certified B Corp, the gold standard in sustainability certification. The journey to becoming a B Corporation is a challenging one, but we believe one that we must take. We will provide quarterly updates of both our successes and learnings. We hope you will join us.

Image: Maaji

We are focused on the following key sustainability pillars: Environmental, Social, and Governance ESG Standard. Standard

• We will be updating our corporate carbon footprint analysis, including scope 1, 2, and 3.

• We are designing a strategy to mitigate and compensate our environmental impact.

• We are focused on mitigating our impact on raw materials by developing and implementing non virgin materials.

• We are working on reducing the impact of our packaging materials.

• We are searching for innovative ways to transform our textile waste specialized in synthetics with spandex.

Image: Maaji

There are many other efforts we are undertaking, and we look forward to sharing them with you in the very near future, because one of our main pillars is transparency. For now, we are focused on gathering the data we need and conducting the analysis required to truly make a measurable impact in our sustainability journey.