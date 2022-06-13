MAC Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Collection - A Colourful Life

Under the title “A COLOURFUL LIFE” MAC is launching a fresh and lively men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2023. The current MAC styles are inspired by the themes SOFT COLOURS, EXOTIC COLOURS, RELAXED MAXIMALISM, STATEMENT DRESSING and FADE OUT. As a result, the looks combine all trends. “Light bleachings and pastel shades dominate the collection,” says Simon Khasani, Creative Director, MAC Menswear. “Instead, the materials are grainier,” Khasani continues. The trendy shapes remain, but the silhouettes are getting wider.

SOFT COLOURS

Monochrome looks dominate the collection theme. The colour palette in the flat fabrics ranges from lilac to beige and mint through to silver. Apart from tone-on-tone adjusted pinstripes, there are few patterned designs. The colours are pure and clean. The denim looks are inspired by ’80s washes: all-over bleached and marble wash. Straight and wide styles are being expanded. Still, the largely technical materials are grainy, contrasting the light and pastel shades. For Spring/Summer 2023, Bermudas come in white denim and light colours, with stripes and pleats, bringing retro elegance to the collection. All summer looks are wide and casual.

EXOTIC COLOURS

In contrast to the previous collection theme, here burnt colours dominate – from ochre to khaki through to red-brown shades. Additionally, there are light blue and grey tones. The colour range is completed by subtle new colours such as greige, putty, cinnamon and sand. New grainy materials and authentic washes determine the looks. The denims are masculine, but soft, e.g. with a pleasant sweat look on the inside. Here mainly cotton fabrics, recycled polyester and Econyl® are used. The range of shapes is being expanded by the addition of straight styles. Chinos remain important. Grainy and intensively washed looks determine the denim styles. Marble wash is seen on 5-pockets and shorts. JOG’N JEANS is available in eight colours and as a short drawstring model, with a floral print, among other features. The tapered chino GRIFFIN is very successful and is being expanded. It can be stocked in many different colours and also comes in pigeon blue and reed.

RELAXED MAXIMALISM

In the RELAXED MAXIMALISM theme, MAC’s menswear team is expressing urban casualness. The styles are clearly more comfortable. The cargo styles are casual, too, but no less chic. Cargos with belt, buckles and worker details are important, e.g. Tec cargo in ripstop. Flowing fabrics with a soft feel and bi-stretch materials form a contrast to the rough cargo styles. The denim washes are inspired by the 1980s – from clean to marble. ARNE has a heavily washed and destroyed look. Flowing organic cottons and jerseys are the most important items in this collection theme. LENNOX SPORT in a bi-stretch material comes in many different patterned designs and colours, such as subtle checks and stripes plus olive, blue and grey shades. New drawstrings – also with pleats – emphasise the relaxed fit. Tapered cargos and chinos in genuine jersey complete the collection theme.

STATEMENT DRESSING

Under the heading STATEMENT DRESSING, MAC is launching reinterpreted classic looks for Spring/Summer 2023. It is not merely timeless tailoring, luscious colours and cool washes that make a statement here. Masculine fabrics and wide silhouettes determine this collection theme. Pleated chinos and clean washes add noblesse to the collection. PACO jeans come with a pleated double waistband in super-wide ’80s denim. The regular fit BEN is being significantly expanded. For example, it is now available in a Candiani lightweight denim and in five washes. Wide straight fit denims with pleats also reveal the influence of the 1980s. In the flat fabrics segment, classic tailoring meets loud colours. Here, too, the casual fit is called for. ALEX and LENNOX are being expanded and come with or without pleats. Light patterned designs such as pinstripes and subtle checks bring back the business look. The chic and casual styles are available in ten colours – with muted shades dominating. A linen programme in plain colours and with many different stripes complete this theme. The changeant effect gives the fabric a classy touch.

FADE OUT

Sustainability is not just a trend issue for MAC. Since the company’s foundation in 1973, the trouser specialist has lived and worked in a way that takes responsibility for people and nature. In the current collection, sustainable fibres such as hemp and organic cotton are further expanded. ARNE PIPE comes in a blend of hemp and organic cotton. Casually fitting styles in lightweight denim and fabrics with linen-Tencel® blends bring a SUMMER FEELING. Light washes and soft colours go with this. MAC is further expanding its collaboration with the Italian denim manufacturer Candiani. Jeans made of Candiani denim are available in a total of ten different washes. ARNE with recycled cotton now also comes in white and light bleached. Clean washes and fabrics dominate the collection theme, e.g. in a light, mill-washed poplin in the models LENNOX and pleated ALEX SPORT.

MAC 50Y CAPSULE

A highlight of the MAC Spring/Summer collection is the retro capsule, which MAC is launching just in time for its anniversary. In 2023 the trousers brand celebrates its 50th birthday. Designing and producing modern, sustainable and perfectly fitting trousers has been MAC’s standard since 1973. The menswear capsule comes in ’70s denim in authentic washes. The lining is also entirely kept in a retro look with orange shades. The styles all have a STRAIGHT FIT. The waistband leathers are made of vegan leather. And the labels – all of which are kept in orange – are made of recycled polyester.

ULTIMATE DRIVER PANTS

The highly popular MAC ULTIMATE DRIVER PANTS model has once again been expanded. The jeans with a straight cut and made of durable denim and elastic waistband ensure maximum comfort and a perfect fit. All of the long-lasting denim comes from Europe. Denim chinos come in rinsed washed and medium used. New in the chino variety are four pastel colours. All of the looks are still grainy. In the “MAC x RUF” line, where the trouser manufacturer collaborates with the premium car manufacturer, there are new models in addition to the 3 NOS varieties. The new classy variety with golden buttons will be offered in an Italian medium blue wash in Spring/Summer 2023. RUF SILVER shines in Italian denim grey with silver components. The ULTIMATE DRIVER PANTS were created in cooperation with the consumer magazine AUTO MOTOR UND SPORT. The experienced race car driver Markus Winkelhock represents the trendy and practical MAC looks.

MAC CYCLE PANTS

With its Spring/Summer 2023 collection MAC is further expanding the CYCLEFLEXX line. The trousers, which were created as denim and flat fronts in cooperation with the consumer magazine MYBIKE, have been immensely popular since their launch last year. The denim CYCLEFLEXX is a blend of the JOG’N JEANS and the MACFLEXX with reused cotton and recycled polyester. With elasticity of up to 80%, the trousers offer extremely high wearing comfort, and due to their high cotton content they are extra breathable. MAC is offering the CYCLEFLEXX denim in four washes: light grey, medium blue and dark blue as well as bleached. As a pair of flat trousers, the GARVIN CYCLE is available in classic blue and beige. Moreover, these 5-pocket pants are equipped with a practical shirt stopper to prevent the shirt from slipping out of the trousers. The hybrid look for bike and office is completed by reflectors at the pockets, at the turn-up and at the waistband label. Not least because of its inconspicuous reflectors, the style does not look functional but is perfectly suitable for everyday wear. Entirely new is the CYCLE CARGO, with typical cargo details such as functional side pockets and, of course, reflectors for protection when it is dark.

SUSTAINABILITY

MAC has stood for high-quality materials and a respectful way of dealing with human beings and nature since 1973. For our company, sustainability is a daily task to continuously improve in all areas of the value chain – socially as well as ecologically. In the past years, awareness of sustainable business practices has been raised with sustainable products and the use of appropriate materials and washing and dyeing techniques – a development that will be rigorously continued. Moreover, MAC has pledged to adhere to the Code for Decent Work.

The company MAC, founded in 1973 and located in Wald/Rossbach, is noted for quality, fit and style. The trousers specialist sells more than 6 million pairs of trousers every year. The enterprise employs about 420 staff members at its headquarters in the Upper Palatinate and has more than 3,400 employees in its affiliated production centres in Europe and close to home. The designs, which the MAC team of creative minds and sustainable experts develop with solid craftsmanship, are realised in the company’s own pattern-sewing shop – MAC #it’s better together!