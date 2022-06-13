Mustang Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection - Deep Blue

Mustang’s Japanese-inspired collection is like a summer breeze, with soft blues, natural materials and brand-new styles.

Whoever hears ‘jeans’ thinks ‘blue’. This classic denim colour features prominently in Mustang’s 2023 summer collection, which pays homage to traditional Japanese fabrics and designs. The collection is inspired by the soft indigo blue that defines Japan’s visual culture, as well as traditional textiles, patchwork and finely drawn prints that give the collection a light and natural look. The materials are simple and minimalist, with raw cotton and linen taking centre stage. For men, this means oversized T-shirts made from raw cotton, and knitwear that appears well loved and well mended. This highlights Mustang’s commitment to reducing waste and designing clothes you wear forever. Heavy linen shirts have a rich texture. Wide and relaxed fits define the collection and feature in garments ranging from shirts to soft sweatshirts with a used feel. Bomber jackets and thickly padded denim vests add a modern touch.

Mustang, SS23 Menswear Collection, courtesy of the brand

Nature is also present in the colours, which are muted and soft. The almost washed-out, sun-bleached look is reminiscent of a Polaroid picture. The colour palette ranges from off white and faded denim to stone grey, ivy and tea green – without forgetting blue, which is pronounced ‘aoi’ in Japanese. From Hokusai’s Great Wave to traditional workwear, it is omnipresent in Japan. The prints are in harmony with the spirit of the collection, and T-shirts feature prints of bamboo plants, koi and rolling ocean waves. Stripes and batik add a touch of youth.

Japan is a place where hypermodernism meets deeply rooted tradition. It is this seemingly irreconcilable contrast that makes the country so unique. Cityscape and landscape go hand in hand and this is reflected in the collection’s designs. As Europe’s oldest denim manufacturer, Mustang has a profound knowledge of craftsmanship and fabrics, and keeps one eye firmly on its history as it looks to the future.

In keeping with this, Mustang is reconceptualising its jeans as part of the 2023 summer collection. All styles have been redesigned and wide jeans are making a comeback. Loose and straight fits are modern and easy, while shorts are also wider than usual. Lightweight 8-oz fabrics add lightness, and details such as patches remain subtle.

The NOS programme is extended with new washes. It includes basic fits that are not tied to trends but are timeless and made to be worn forever – truly the perfect pair of jeans. Mustang is focused on product durability and sustainability. This includes using less than 10% synthetic fibres.

Mustang, SS23 Menswear & Womenswear Collection, courtesy of the brand