Our approach to circular economy and design

A circular economy is a systemic approach to economic development designed to benefit businesses, society, and the environment. In contrast to the linear model, with a cradle- to-grave approach, a circular economy has an aim to decouple growth from the consumption of finite resources. During 2019 we defined what circular economy and design is for Peak Performance and how we can implement it in our design and product development process. In 2020, this work has been intensified. We conducted a series of workshops with designers, product developers and pattern makers to create and establish what we call a fast, steady, slow approach.

A categorization of each product showing a pathway of circular opportunities. We have also worked with the tailor we use in Åre to identify how to design our products for easier repair, as well as, design them to last longer.

Fast products

Focus areas for fast products are main material and com- ponents such as print technique, labels, neck trims and even sewing thread. These products are made with less components and can be designed for recycling.

> Materials: Few

> Components: Few

> Wear and Wash: Frequent

> Product Lifecycle: 2–5 years

> Examples of products: Baselayers, light jersey, tops & bottoms.

Steady products

Focus areas for steady product are the mix of materials and creative ways to justify the product ́s purpose. Key words are multifunctionality and modularity and the products should be designed for repair and recycling.

> Materials: Several

> Components: Several

> Wear and Wash: Moderate

> Product Lifecycle: 5–10 years

> Examples of products: Midlayers, hybrids, heavy jersey, light jackets, pe & casual pants.

Slow products.

Focus areas for slow products are to make the products even more long lasting through innovation, workmans- hip, emotional durability, and repair services. These pro- ducts are made with more components and are designed for a longer life with repair, 2nd hand and recycling as part of the lifespan.

> Materials: Multiple

> Components: Multiple

> Wear and Wash: Seasonal

> Product Lifecycle: 10+ years

> Examples of products: Shell & padded jackets (all categories) ski & adventure pants.

The long view

Longevity has always been important to us. We built our brand on high-quality products that last, and we often meet consumers who still use products from our first collections. Of course, this makes us proud, but it also sets an extremely high expectation when it comes to quality and design. We always have consumers in mind when we develop products, with a clear promise to exceed their expectations.

The material we use is a key component for longevity. We make sure to work with high quality material and trims suppliers, and most of our materials are defined down to the source and nominated to specific partners. This reduces risks and gives us the possibility to impact the results and reach our goals. As we are com- mitted to reduce our climate impact by 50% by 2030 and since we know that our biggest impact comes from the production of our pro- ducts – this is where we need to start making a change. We need to have a circular plan for each product we put on the market already from the start.

That is why we have created three different circular levels and mapped all our products according to this scheme.

Our own sustainability grading

All circular products must be designed for a purpose and Longevity. 84% of our products are already covered in level 1 or 2.

Level 1

We have started to implement more sustainable fibres according to our material strategy or implement processes that reduce energy, water scarcity or chemicals or designed the product for repair, disassembly, or recycling. To earn this first level, we need to cover at least 1 of our principles.

Level 2

processes that reduce water scarcity, energy, and chemicals and/or have designed the product for a low marker efficiency and/ or designed for repair or disassembly or cyclability. To earn this level, we need to tick at least 2 of our principles.

Level 3

To earn this level, all circular principles, have to be covered. We have a complete plan for our product, from beginning to end of life. All Circular products must be designed for a purpose and designed for Longevity.

Our circular principles

1. Product Lifecycle

Design with a purpose, all products are made to serve with a clear purpose.

2. Resource Efficiency

Material choices are key for circularity and for longevity, the use of chemicals and for securing the right processes. Focusing on waste and marker efficiency in production is a key element to control wastage and efficiency.

3. Durability and Repair

Design for longevity is a perfect sustainability contribution. Learning more about the use, the repair together with our repair services workshops is key for us to gain insights and to develop our products further.

4. Business Models

Transforming the linear business model to a circular business model will be the key to reach out climate goals.

5. End of Use

Securing that after use a product is resource efficient.