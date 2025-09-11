Pepe Jeans: Autumn – Winter 2025 Men’s & Women’s Collection

Pepe Jeans London, one of the brands of the global fashion group AWWG, reaffirms its dedication to denim and celebrates its British style roots with the new AW25 collection. Imbued with retro notes and mixed with a contemporary twist, this collection features a striking color palette perfect to ease into the colder months ahead.

For women, the season begins with a nod to the British coastal colors. Sandy tones and an array of blues set the tone, while bright pops of yellows add a nice contrast touch. As the temperature drops, bold reds, darker shades of blues and earthy pinks and browns are on the rise. These shades take over prints, puffers, knits, and other garments, adding a college-infused style to their wardrobe and bringing the charm of the countryside for the modern urban dweller.

AW25. Credits: Pepe Jeans

For men, this season channels the same British appeal. Signature graphics and retro- inspired logos bring a vintage vibe to tees and sweats that are easy to wear and hard to ignore. Shirts too offer a variety of finishes, from reliable solid colors, to warmer corduroys and checks. When it comes to pants, Pepe’s fit guide helps men find their seasonal go-to trousers and jeans.

AW25. Credits: Pepe Jeans

AW25. Credits: Pepe Jeans

Denim, as always, is engraved in everything the brand does, and this collection is no different. The return of classic fits brings iconic denim details from the past into the present for women, while new silhouettes are introduced for men. Every piece in the collection has just the right amount of edgy British style that makes Pepe Jeans London so recognisable and desirable.