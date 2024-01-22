Puma and P.A.M. Reveal Trail-inspired Collection: In the Moss Forest of Koke No Mori

PUMA and Australian streetwear brand Perks and Mini (P.A.M.) introduce the fourth installment of the PAM/PUMA BIO/VERSE project. For part four, the ongoing collaboration’s main themes of biodiversity, technology intertwined with nature, innovation connecting with tradition, and exploration in sport come full circle.

The latest collection spans the scope of ‘being’ with a campaign featuring hyper-relevant Japanese rapper, Tohji, slipping between the physical, meta, microcosmic and back during a moment of awakening. Shot on location in Tokyo and Koke no Mori (“The Moss Forest”), Tohji’s epiphany is captured by Idan Barazani, with beautiful CGI environments by visual artist Matea Friend and an elating soundtrack by Low Jack.

In a joint pursuit of synthesized enlightenment, PUMA and P.A.M. have once again curated a set of adaptable, unisex designs featuring cryptic graphics and omnipotent logos, which appear across a range of outdoor-ready apparel, footwear, and accessories. Select items feature individual snow-wash treatments, creating a characteristic one-of-one look. The latest collection was also created with mushroom leather and recycled cotton, polyester, and nylon.

Credits: PUMA x P.A.M.

Evoking PUMA’s iconic T7 tracksuit, the PUMA x P.A.M. Track Pants and Track Top are a matching set featuring asymmetrical contoured color blocking. The collection is also highlighted by trail-inspired garments like the reversible Padded Vest featuring water-repellent properties, and the Legionnaires Cap featuring a removable neck shade. Essential and easy to wear silhouettes are included in the form of Graphic T-Shirts and Graphic Hoodies, featuring special graphics created by PUMA and P.A.M. For accessories, the functional Backpack and Bottle Bag Set are ready for the rigors of your next trip.

The collection’s footwear includes special-edition makeups of the PUMA Suede and Velophasis. The Suede is reworked with a protective mudguard on the toe, suede upper, rope laces, and a co-branded PUMA x P.A.M. badge on the tongue. The Velophasis is reworked in mushroom leather with earthy sand and nut-brown tones, vibrant orange color pops, and a co-branded panel on the heel.

PAM/PUMA BIO/VERSE SS24 is available starting January 20, 2024, from PUMA flagship stores, PUMA.com, P.A.M. stores, PERKSANDMINI.com, and select stockists.