ROBERTO CAVALLI COLLECTION FW2-22

Roberto Cavalli-Season Zero

An empowering vision for the brand’s future.

A new direction is ushered in at the House of Cavalli—a creative path embracing the changes the world is facing today.

Bold, Pop, Unapologetic. Cavalli’s lexicon doesn’t need translation.

Roberto Cavalli

Singling out as defining references the experimental and rebellious spirit of the label’s ‘70s beginnings and the red carpet glamour of the 2000s, Cavalli’s codes are revisited through the authorial lens of Puglisi’s vision. Fausto Puglisi, Creative Consultant, says: “I want the Cavalli print to represent a statement: The United States of Cavalli. A universal flag connecting and wrapping together citizens of all cultures – empowered, free, fierce. A pervasive statement running throughout the collection, from garage kids’ cool denim to HollywoodCouture frocks.

Powerful femininity is honored-a tribute to womens’ self-confident awareness and to their right to be agents of their bodies‘ celebration, not objectification. The identifiers of the historical Italian Maison are brought into sharp focus and refreshed, while forcefully reiterated and asserted.

The brash animalier all-over prints, the collection’s eye-catching, loud beating heart, are expressive of instinctive sensuality and lust for freedom. In a modern artsy gesture, they’re abstracted into graphic renditions, distilled as if memories from Japanese etchings. Tigers, zebras and jaguars’ heads merge in riotous new camouflaged tattoos; patchworked and collaged in a banner-like shape, their distinctive iconography herald the new dawn of the State of Cavalli.

The intertwining of metallic feline claws and reptilian fangs becomes its provocative coat of armor. Translated into claps on square – shaped black leather clutches and bags, or as curved heels on pumps, thigh-high boots and biker boots, they are strong signs of recognition and belonging. The feminine silhouettes of the famously seductive figure-hugging, high-impact Cavalli dresses are firm, sculpted, contoured, empowering, devoid of any bohemian languor. The signature bias-cut slip dress is sensuous yet sleek, polished.

The same sharp-tailored approach defines daywear options, combining boldness and eccentricity with the need for protection. Quilted blanket-capes of generous proportions alternate with smart trench coats; the suit is reimagined as a versatile three-pieces where an all-over printed animalier slim-fitted blazer is paired with a matching tight turtleneck and a full circle skirt.

Menswear is equally bold and sexy. Denim, a Cavalli signature from its hippy era, is treated with airbrushed textures in black and nude skin tones, conveying a cool, worn-out ‘garage kid’ vibe, in a fluid genderless offer suited to a diverse audience. Black leather amps up the assertive message : Patched biker jackets are the ideal match for animalier printed oversized boxy shirts, puffed capes, hoodies and sweats.

The chromatic palette is edited down to a neat selection of black, chocolate brown and nude, to emphasize a powerful, focused message. In times of change, Cavalli’s voice wants to sound exciting, defiant, daring. A canvas open to new possibilities, welcoming a future of confidence and conviction.

