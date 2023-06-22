Sporty, Comfortable and Cool: Rebel Generation Launches Their SS24 Collection

If you are looking for a trendy collection for teenagers aged nine to sixteen that also dares to use colour and is not overloaded with prints and logos take a look at Rebel Generation's new collection for the next summer.

The collection features cool shapes and fun materials combined with well-made basics and affordable prices. The inspiration for the collection comes mainly from trends that often also pop up in adult fashion, while the label also looks at what young people like to wear and what they feel comfortable in. Rebel Generation also looks at new techniques and materials that are on the market. Working closely with their manufacturers, the brand always comes up with new ideas and is able to create a fun collection that is varied and innovative every time.

Credits: Rebel Generation, courtesy of the brand

For the boys, the label has a nice balance between sporty and streetwear with plenty of basic colours and punchy accents. There are cool graphic T-shirts and sweats complemented by basics that go with everything.

Credits: Rebel Generation, courtesy of the brand

For the girls, they bring a combination of more 'girly' styles and prints that are on trend and often inspired by women's fashion and the slightly sportier, cooler streetwear.