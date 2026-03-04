Teva unveils Spring 2026 collection: “For Playground Earth” evolves for wherever adventure leads

Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands, introduces its Spring 2026 collection, the next evolution of its For Playground Earth platform. The S26 lineup serves as your companion for outdoor adventure, merging performance technology with design innovation to inspire and support exploration and connection across the world’s natural playgrounds — from summits to riversides.

“For Playground Earth” is more than just a tagline, it’s a rally cry to celebrate the full spectrum of exploration, from everyday outdoor moments to extraordinary adventures. The pursuit of play and adventure guides everything Teva stands for, unlocking joy, connection, and wonder while standing as a bold, joyful call-to-action. Through product innovation, athlete testing, and purposeful partnerships, Teva strives to inspire everyone to get outside and explore Playground Earth– celebrating the places that make adventure possible.

“Since launching For Playground Earth, Teva has come full circle to our outdoor roots as a heritage brand providing footwear solutions for the modern-day adventurer,” said Lee Cox, Global VP/ GM Teva. “The Spring 2026 collection celebrates that mission—creating functional, performance-driven footwear that empowers people to move freely and explore nature’s diverse playgrounds with curiosity and joy.”

Hurricane Collection – For Wherever Curiosity Leads

Designed for those who follow their curiosity every step of the way, the Hurricane Collection levels up Teva’s signature sandals with outdoor-focused features and closed-toe options. With grippy outsoles and cushy foam for all-day comfort, each style is built to keep up with everything from dirt paths to riverside scrambles and now the popular product line is getting a refresh with new styles and technologies.

Teva first introduced the Hurricane sandal in 2002, and it’s been a fan-favorite staple ever since. Now Teva’s most iconic sandal gets an upgrade – the Hurricane XLT3 takes everything you loved about the XLT2 and levels it up with an extra five millimetres of cushy underfoot foam, our FuseLock™ hook-and-loop tech to keep the sandals securely strapped to your feet, and an updated lug pattern on the outsole for improved grip. The Hurricane XLT3 CT adds closed-toe protection, with breathable comfort and coverage for more rugged pursuits. Additionally, with a locked down laceless fit, a cushioned midsole, and a grippy Spider Rubber® Endure outsole, the Hurricane Trailsetter is ready to comfortably keep pace for runs, hikes, and the twists and turns of the trail ahead.

Aventrail Collection – For Wherever Dirt Leads

Born from Teva’s trail-running innovation, the Aventrail family returns with fresh colorways inspired by sun-drenched trails and the spirit of summer movement. Each style delivers propulsive cushioning, adjustable W-Strapping System support, and Spider Rubber® Endure traction for confident footing. The open-air Aventrail Sandal keeps things cool on high-output runs, the versatile Aventrail R2T transitions seamlessly from road to trail, and the inventive, laceless Aventrail Shoe adds playful new hues to the performance lineup and allows for direct foot contact on top of the responsive, Supercritical Foam (SFC) EVA midsole for unmatched comfort.

Hydratrek Collection – For Wherever Water Leads

Engineered for amphibious adventures, the Hydratrek family takes inspiration from nature’s best problem-solvers—featuring tree-frog-inspired tread patterns and Spider Rubber® Tether outsoles that are geared to grip in and out of water.

The Hydratrek Sandal is ready to make the plunge, feet first, while the Hydratrek CT adds closed-toe protection and speed laces to lock in for rougher terrain and wet surfaces.

For your lowkey water escapades and post-adventure hangs, the ApreAqua CT was designed for splashproof summer fun and is river float ready with a buoyant injection-molded EVA upper and drainage holes for quick dry comfort. It also features a durable rubber outsole that delivers traction and stability on wet surfaces making it tough enough for outdoor adventuring.

Tirra Sport – A Modern Take on a Teva Classic

Teva’s beloved Tirra silhouette returns with a redesigned Sport edition, built for summer hikes, paddle days, and everything in between. With improved comfort, fit and durability to the original, the Tirra Sport continues Teva’s legacy of empowering adventure for all.

Wraptor – A Bold Comeback for the Trail and Beyond

Revived from the archives, the Wraptor collection nods to early 2000s trail style with updated materials and modern performance. The Wraptor Sandal features a 360-degree strapping system for a dialed-in fit, a rugged outsole and a vintage look and feel. The Wraptor Shoe brings back the original mixed-material upper and a 360-degree strapping system, finished with a durable Spider Rubber® Endure sole built for today’s adventures.

Built and Refined Through the Bureau of Adventure

Teva’s Bureau of Adventure athletes continue to put the brand’s most technical footwear to the test, validating the Aventrail and Hydratrek families in the field. Whether it’s Mike Wardian achieving fastest known times (FKTs) in the British Virgin Islands in the Aventrail R2T and Aventrail Shoe or Shyanne Orvis wading deep into remote rivers in the Black Hills of South Dakota in Hydratrek, their real-world insights drive ongoing design evolution, bringing the For Playground Earth ethos to life with every step.

Partnerships for Impact

Teva continues to champion purpose-driven partnerships that protect, preserve, and expand access to the world’s natural playgrounds. Through its For Playground Earth platform, the brand is deepening its investment in organizations that advance environmental stewardship, community connection, and inclusive access to outdoor spaces.

In 2026, Teva is proud to support Runners for Public Lands, The Conservation Alliance, and The Venture Out Project– three organizations whose work reflects Teva’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable and equitable future in the outdoors.

“At Runners for Public Lands, we believe running connects us deeply to landscapes and to one another,” said Kathleen Baker, Executive Director of Runners for Public Lands. “Partnering with Teva allows us to grow that connection– mobilizing runners and outdoor enthusiasts alike to protect the places where we run and make nature accessible to everyone in our community.”