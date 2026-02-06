Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1® Team launch Fanwear Collection for a New Era of Sportswear Style

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], presents the Cadillac Formula 1® Team fanwear collection, featuring replica team uniforms alongside additional signature pieces representing both brands. Further drops are planned throughout the 2026 season for selected races and key driver moments. As a full expression of the team’s style, the collection draws on a shared heritage of iconic design, bringing vibrant character and bold innovation to the global F1® stage.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

As the exclusive partner for the team’s fanwear collection, Tommy Hilfiger and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team come together around a shared vision of American motorsport style. Rooted in TOMMY HILFIGER’s classic American aesthetic, the collection is inspired by the brand’s longstanding relationship with the sport and reinterprets timeless design codes with a confident, contemporary edge. It offers a new vision of fashion for the circuit, shaped by a sense of belonging, personal expression, and authenticity.

“This collection pays tribute to TOMMY HILFIGER’s legacy in Formula 1® and to what the sport has become today,” said Lea Rytz Goldman, Global Brand President, Tommy Hilfiger. “For decades, Tommy has brought fashion into sport and entertainment, and F1® is now a major cultural force where we can show up in a truly distinctive way. Partnering with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team allows us to create preppy classics that are authentic, collectible, and made for fans.”

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

The fanwear collection channels team pride through comfortable silhouettes. Replica pieces mirror the official team kit, from driver caps to T-shirts and polos, enhanced with breathable performance features and precision detailing. A refined colour palette of red, white, and black, accented with metallic and chrome details, reinforces a sense of belonging and the spirit of racing culture.

“This collaboration brings together two iconic American brands that share the same vision for design, performance, and cultural relevance,” said Cassidy Towriss, Chief Brand Advisor of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team. “Working closely with the Tommy Hilfiger team, we’ve created a fanwear line that delivers authenticity, sophistication, and loyalty to the identity we are building. The 2026 collection is just a preview of what’s to come, and we look forward to continuing to offer products to fans as the Cadillac Formula 1® Team takes shape both on and off the track.”

Throughout the season, the collection will roll out through a series of drops, each telling its own story. City-inspired Race Specials capture the energy of Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas through unique colourways and graphic designs, while prints convey the team’s identity, race locations, and driver elements. Built around themes of heritage and character, each release expands the visual universe of the collaboration.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Formula 1®’s transformation into a global spectacle driven by entertainment and style has been years in the making. Tommy Hilfiger helped shape that evolution from the very beginning, playing a memorable role in bringing fashion and storytelling into the paddock. From pioneering team collaborations in the 1990s to shaping today’s era of “fashiontainment,” most recently through its sponsorship of F1® The Movie (2025), the brand has continually pushed the sport into new cultural spaces. That momentum now continues with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, whose entry onto the grid marks a new chapter in American innovation and cultural impact, alongside the announcement of driver Checo Pérez as Global Menswear Ambassador.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, @TommyHilfiger, and @CadillacF1.