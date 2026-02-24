Tommy Hilfiger invites a new generation to its world of classic American style for the spring 2026 campaign

The American Dreamer opens the doors to his sophisticated and carefree lifestyle, where confidence, optimism and charm set the rhythm of every moment.

A cast led by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion showcases the modern preppy wardrobe, joined by Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Lionel Richie, Iman, MGK, Checo Pérez, Lucien Laviscount, Soo Joo Park, Luke Champion and Raphael Diogo.

Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces its Spring 2026 campaign as an invitation into Mr. Tommy Hilfiger’s world of comfort, warmth, and entertainment. Inspired by four decades of merging fashion with art, music, entertainment, and sports, the campaign reflects a lifestyle built on confidence, charm, and the joy of living well.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

“For forty years, I have built my brand around infinite curiosity, a belief in dreaming big and a love of bringing people together,” says Tommy Hilfiger. “From the beginning, I sought out the creative voices that shape pop culture to help me guide that vision. This season, we have invited an intergenerational cast of icons and contemporary voices to the ultimate spring party to share my way of life. It is a celebration full of personality and modern American style.”

Capturing the simplicity and warmth that characterise the Tommy Hilfiger universe, the campaign brings together a cast guided by F.A.M.E.S., his model of style and infinite inspiration combining Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sport. Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion lead the guest list. They are joined by the brand's lifelong friends Lionel Richie and Iman, and contemporary voices MGK; Checo Pérez; Lucien Laviscount; Soo Joo Park; Luke Champion and Raphael Diogo. Each appears in cameos that bring new energy to Tommy's ever-evolving circle.

“Tommy is the perfect host: as soon as you walk in, you feel at home,” says Patrick Schwarzenegger. “He has a natural way of bringing people together, so every moment is lived with complete ease. Abby and I loved being part of this campaign, as it faithfully reflects how he lives, how he dresses and how he relates to the people around him.”

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Photographed by Lachlan Bailey, the campaign is set in an environment inspired by Tommy's Palm Beach home. Classic Cadillacs line the driveway to the estate and poolside loungers in red, white and blue set the tone. A campaign video directed by Roman Coppola captures the celebration in full swing, as VIP guests are welcomed to a garden party characterised by relaxed glamour and classic style. It is a sunny setting ideal for easy conversation, spontaneous arrivals and the kind of gathering that instantly becomes iconic.

As the first instalment in a series inspired by Tommy Hilfiger's favourite destinations around the world, the campaign offers a seasonal glimpse into his lifestyle. This lifestyle is shaped by places, people and the way they connect with each other. This season leans into the art of living well through garden parties, lively poolside moments and spontaneous getaways. Here, dressing well is not just about clothes, but also about energy: natural, confident and subtly unexpected.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

“Since Patrick and I first worked with Tommy on his autumn 2024 campaign, we have been lucky enough to enter his orbit of entertainment and timeless style,” said Abby Champion. “There is something about the way he brings people together: you never know who is going to arrive or what the night will turn into. One moment you are chatting with Iman and the next, Lionel Richie is behind the decks. That is the magic: the energy creates the moment and the style follows.”

The spring 2026 collection will be available on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through selected wholesale partners throughout the season. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger and @TommyHilfiger.

Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

