Tommy Hilfiger Welcomes American Football Icon Travis Kelce as Global Brand Ambassador and Creative Collaborator

One of sport’s biggest stars on and off the field, Travis Kelce steps into Tommy Hilfiger’s world of Classic American Cool — in a series of campaigns, collaborations and events spanning F.A.M.E.S (Fashion, Art, Music, Entertainment and Sport).

The multi-season partnership will showcase co-designed menswear and accessories refreshing “Prep Made Current” through Travis Kelce’s vibrant lens.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces Travis Kelce — three-time Super Bowl champion and defining voice of his generation — as Global Brand Ambassador and creative collaborator. Inspired by its 40 years of collaborating with trailblazing figures across pop culture, Tommy Hilfiger is partnering with one of the most recognizable names in the international spotlight.

Known for his bold personal style, Kelce is invited to bring his confidence, individuality and charisma to Tommy Hilfiger’s life of style — as part of a series of campaigns shaped by relentless optimism, endless curiosity and a belief in dreaming big. The partnership begins in Fall 2026, as the athletic icon enters Tommy Hilfiger’s New York — a setting of timeless glamour, easy sophistication and where surprise encounters are never more than a block away. The story will continue into the Spring 2027 campaign, and a design collaboration that reimagines elevated Tommy icons.

“Travis Kelce is one of the most magnetic figures in sport and culture today,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “He is at the forefront of a new generation of athletes expressing themselves through style, with a down-to-earth quality that people immediately connect with. I’m excited to see how he brings his fearless, fun-loving and bold take on Prep Made Current to fans around the world.”

One of the most visible personalities of today, Kelce moves naturally between stadium, screen and style. A tunnel-walk pioneer, his game-day arrivals are covered like red-carpet moments, turning each entrance into a showcase for his bold, personal point of view. Across primetime television and Hollywood, his humor and natural stage presence have made him a headline-making crossover figure with influence beyond the field. He seamlessly transitions from the locker room to the boardroom, with a dynamic and growing business portfolio and a significant media career spanning producing and hosting, including co-creating the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce. All the while, he continues to be one of the best to ever do it at his day job throughout his legendary 14-year NFL career.

“I’ve long admired TOMMY HILFIGER as an iconic American brand,” said Travis Kelce. “Ever since high school, when I used to ask my mom to buy Sailing Gear jackets, I’ve been drawn towards the brand’s confident style and over the years have respected its ability to be classic and consistent while still evolving. Getting to work with Tommy and put my own twist on timeless pieces, in a way that feels original for today, is a dream come true.”

Kelce joins a legacy of contemporary icons who have contributed to shaping Tommy Hilfiger’s vision across cultural worlds. Building on past collaborations with names including Rafael Nadal, Gigi Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, and Damson Idris, Kelce marks the next chapter in that legacy. The partnership reflects Tommy Hilfiger’s focus on working and co-creating with the artists, innovators and tastemakers shaping the world today.