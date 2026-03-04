Tommy Jeans discovers London in new SS26 campaign

The campaign represents the next generation of London style. The TOMMY JEANS collection takes to the streets of Shoreditch, merging American heritage with a modern denim lifestyle.

Jang Won Young, Franco Masini and Cat Burns

Tommy Hilfiger, part of PVH Corp., presents the TOMMY JEANS spring 2026 campaign and collection. The style is inspired by the creative spirit that beats at the heart of London. Led by returning brand ambassador and global K-Pop superstar Jang Won Young, the campaign remixes cultures and unleashes authenticity. The cast are the stars of the photo, the city, and the moment.

“Spring 2026 is about letting the city set the pace, and London's energy brings a new edge to TOMMY JEANS,” stated Tommy Hilfiger. “The collection is about the confidence, individuality and fearless attitude of a new generation. Jang Won Young embodies this moment with her effortless style and global influence, leading a group that flips the script and expresses themselves on their own terms.”

Credits: TOMMY JEANS

Credits: TOMMY JEANS

Alba Larsen, James Lee and Gaius Okami

From Venice Beach in Los Angeles to West Village in New York, previous seasons have followed the TOMMY JEANS story through different cities. Now, the collection arrives in the legendary London neighbourhood of Shoreditch. Jang Won Young returns to the cast with her signature effortless style. She is accompanied by the intrepid F1® Academy driver Alba Larsen in her first campaign as a TOMMY JEANS brand ambassador. They appear alongside Cat Burns, the musical revelation and ultimate cultural voice of South London; James Lee, the multi-talented Asian-American who bridges music and fashion; Franco Masini, the Argentine actor redefining modern style; and Gaius Okami, the Berlin-based Canadian creator shaping global perspectives.

Credits: TOMMY JEANS

For spring 2026, TOMMY JEANS declares the city is alive with the return of street energy. Born from American roots and created for today, classic denim cuts are reinvented with worn washes and an unmistakable attitude. The new transitional jackets have a bold edge. They are light enough to be layered and striking enough to be worn alone.

The flag print is remixed and becomes iconic, capturing movement and individuality with the bold energy that only Tommy can possess. The Archive Vulc trainers return from the archives, as traditional design meets street comfort. Raw denim brings a cleaner touch to traditional jeans, blending natural tones and effortless impact. Worn and repaired denim has its own character: vintage tones, visible alterations and worn-in authenticity give each pair of jeans a story.

Credits: TOMMY JEANS

Born in the cultural melting pot of New York City in 1996, TOMMY JEANS emerged as a younger, more athletic collection from the main brand. Based on the idea of merging preppy style with music and youth culture, it introduced denim and sportswear with bolder, looser silhouettes that challenged convention. Today, that same rebellious spirit continues to evolve, as seen in creative collaborations around the world. Each chapter reflects the ability of TOMMY JEANS to be present wherever culture moves.

