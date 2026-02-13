Ugg redefines men’s fashion in latest Spring 2026 campaign fronted by global icons Central Cee & Su Yiming

This Spring, UGG® finds inspiration from the iconic silhouette Tasman, crafting something completely new with the Tasman Lace, Tasman Albite, and the new icon, the Otzo Clog. The global reinvention of this icon inspired the seasonal campaign, featuring Central Cee showcasing the brand's timeless style, matched with the juxtaposition of Su Yiming in a minimal environment styled in a streetstyle manner allowing the new footwear style to pop.

Taking the Tasman silhouette and elevating it, the brand welcomes a new icon to the family, the Otzo Clog. A dual-gender style, bringing comfort, a sleek silhouette, and everyday wear together with premium, durable nubuck leather and wool lining. The Tasman Lace provides endless ways to make the style your own with a dual-lace system of multiple lacing, looping, and tying options on top of the brand’s iconic suede upper.

Credits: UGG

The Tasman Albite, available in Black and Jasmine, is a limited-edition shoe that’s almost entirely handmade featuring hand-done leather whipstitching to mimic the heritage of the UGG braid, with a targeted focus on traditional craftsmanship. Coming as the second dual-gender style in the offering, there are only 2,000 pairs globally – 1,000 in each colorway – with the number marked on the footbed of each.