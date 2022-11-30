Veja Baby Slippers are back

For winter, VEJA studio introduces its Baby style in suede, coming in three colorways.

The Baby style is available in two sizes:

• 17/18 (EUR size) 3-6 months

• 19/20 (EUR size) 6-12 months

Upper in suede. Coming from farms in Rio Grande do Sul, then tanned without using any hazardous or prohibited chemicals.

Outsoles in fine leather, known for its noble quality and softness.

Laces in certified organic cotton.

Lining in 100% recycled polyester.

Image: VEJA Baby, FW22, courtesy of the brand

