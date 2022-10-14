WE ARE NORTH SAILS: North Sails features iconic Sailor Jacket

North Sails, international sail maker and lifestyle apparel brand, has today launched the fall/winter editions of its iconic Sailor Jacket across three expressions, bringing to life the key elements underpinning North Sails’ brand heritage.

The Original Sailor Jacket: The iconic original, updated for today—and tomorrow. Its snug-fitting silhouette is complemented by a waterproof finish and constructed with recycled nylon. A heritage piece with a contemporary feel.

The Performance Sailor Jacket: Inspired by the rigours of racing, the Performance Sailor Jacket reimagines the original. Its recycled windproof, showerproof and breathable shell, and super-soft fleece lining combine to enhance this iconic look.

The North Tech Sailor Jacket: The evolution of an icon. Crafted from triple-layer recycled fabric with a waterproof finish, the North Tech Sailor Jacket reinterprets our heritage aesthetic with adventure in mind—wherever it takes you.

The four ambassadors fronting North Sails’ Fall/Winter Sailor Jackets

The launch comes as North Sails features four ambassadors as part of the We Are North Sails campaign, each of which are leaders in their space, pushing themselves to their limit whilst advocating for a more sustainable future and conservation of our oceans.

Pro windsurfer Antoine Martin is known as ‘The Crazy Guy’ hailing from the vibrant waters of Guadeloupe, which is where his deep love of the ocean was born. Having started windsurfing at just four years old, his mantra of ‘Go Big or Go Huge’ has seen him dominate the sport.

Picture: Antoine Martin

Pro kiteboarder Karlie Thoma’s life changed when she was taught to kite at just nine years old, calling her inner daredevil. She’s a wave-maker constantly going further and phishing for bigger, with her achievements with the wind and the waves defying gravity and making her an icon of her sport.

Picture: Karlie Thoma

Pro sailor Pete Cumming has always been inspired by adventure and driven by possibility which has taken him from his home in the UK to sailing all over the world. With over 50,000 offshore miles and eight transatlantics behind him, Pete has never stopped pushing ahead, through bow-crashing waves, wind-filled sails and against-the- clock races.

Picture: Pete Cumming

And changemaker, climate activist and Black and Indigenous rights advocate, Jerome Foster II, has become an important voice for the next generation. Becoming the youngest-ever advisor to the White House, his fight against environmental injustice will stop at nothing. He joins North Sails on its journey to protect and preserve the health of the ocean we love, as North Sails endeavours to model Ocean Positive values.

Picture: Jerome Foster II

A sustainable future As North Sails debuts its Fall/Winter Sailor Jackets, it also marks one year since The North Sails Apparel business’ BCorp certification, and its commitment to sustainability has never been more important.

That’s why North Sails continues to grow its mix of lower-emissions materials in its lifestyle products, with 93% of its cotton now organic (compared with 65% in 2021), and 96% of its polyester and nylon made from recycled material.

The ocean is part and parcel of North Sails’ brand DNA, not just for its customers and community to enjoy the ocean but for its intrinsic value to humanity as a lifesource crucial to our existence. That’s why through North Sails Apparel, partner organisations like the Ocean Family Foundation and Coral Gardeners are part of the fabric of the brand, funding conservation programs and marine research around the world.

The partnership with Coral Gardeners, the association of young biologists, activists, and sea lovers in French Polynesia, is dedicated to restoring coral reefs through the creation of a coral nursery. Coral Gardeners began planting 15,000 corals in French Polynesia, and has set the mission to plant one million.

As it looks to the future, North Sails recognises the need for further change and commitment to sustainable practices. By 2030, it aims to increase its use of renewable energy within its Sailmaking facilities to 80%, with a commitment to reducing its environmental impact by measuring direct and indirect carbon emissions from its operations to make better informed decisions on how to reduce its carbon footprint.

Marisa Selfa, CEO of North Sails Apparel, commented: “North Sails exists to embrace the spirit of the ocean. That means we put our creativity and knowledge into creating quality products that push the limits of performance, and that inspire more people to experience the sea. Our designers and engineers don’t just follow currents—they use the latest technologies to drive product innovation that is respectful to workers and to the health of the ocean.

“Highlighting our Fall/Winter Sailor Jackets brings all of those elements to life and represents the way in which we evolve our products to minimise waste and reduce pollution, and we use our voice to advocate for healthier oceans. Our ambassadors represent true leaders in their space whilst also having an authentic connection to the ocean and a shared mindset that embodies what it means to be part of North Sails. That means passion, bravery and resilience, and a fiercely protective spirit of the ocean.” North Sails’ Fall/Winter Sailor Jackets are available to purchase on line and in all North Sails stores and best multibrand stores.

About North Sails apparel

THE PUSH OF THE WIND. THE PULL OF THE OCEAN.

In 1957, Lowell North set out to make the fastest racing sails the world had ever seen. Stronger than water and faster than wind. Race after race, the American engineer, sailor and Olympic gold medallist worked tirelessly with his team to create the technology and high-performance materials that didn’t just leave the competition trailing, but that reshaped sailing altogether. With that same grit and innovative spirit, the first apparel collection launched in 1989, with clothing and accessories designed and made for life on and off the water.

TOMORROW’S WORLD.

Now, North Sails Apparel is an expression of the brand’s rich heritage and its unwavering focus on uniting design, style, performance. For the Performance Clothing Collection, the singular goal is to make the best foul weather gear on the planet, while the Lifestyle Collections bring the untameable spirit of the ocean to shore and city. The ocean is our love—and our livelihood. It’s why, be it fabrics, fills or dyes, we choose environmentally responsible materials that cause less pollution to water, air, soil, and life. Our goal is to strike the balance between sustainability, functionality, and purpose, so we can plot—and steer—the course to a cleaner ocean, and preserve the seas for future generations.