Nike strengthens UK retail presence with London concession store set to open this Fall

Nike is set to launch a new women's wear-focused concession store in the heart of Central London this fall.

Nike is currently recruiting for key roles that will support the launch and daily operations of the new location. Available positions include Floor Manager and Assistant Head Coach. These roles offer professionals in the fashion and retail sectors an opportunity to be part of one of the industry’s most globally recognized performance and lifestyle brands.

Nike employer profile

Nike’s employer philosophy is rooted in inclusivity, development, and shared purpose. With a benefits framework focused on wellbeing, growth, and team culture, Nike encourages its employees to bring their individuality to a collaborative environment driven by sport and innovation.

As the new store prepares to welcome consumers later this year, Nike is building a retail team that reflects its core belief: every body is an athlete, and every team member contributes to progress.