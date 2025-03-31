Working at Nike: The power of movement

“If you have a body, you are an athlete.” With these words, co-founder Bill Bowerman laid the foundation for a culture that still forms the heartbeat of NIKE, Inc. today. This belief doesn’t just fuel product design and marketing—it also shapes the way the company engages with its people. At Nike, inspiration and innovation are put to work to help every athlete—and every teammate—move forward.

A global player with a clear mission

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, NIKE, Inc. is a worldwide leader in athletic apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The company serves a wide range of sports and fitness activities and is also the parent company of Converse, a brand known for athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Nike operates in dozens of markets around the world, providing performance-driven solutions for athletes across all disciplines. Its products and services are designed for everyone—regardless of level, age, or background—as long as there’s movement. That idea is at the core of everything Nike does.

A culture fueled by collective energy

At Nike, sport is more than a goal—it’s a catalyst for progress. That philosophy runs deep in the company culture. Employees are encouraged to channel their unique energy and personality toward a shared purpose. The team spirit is simple: We win as one.

Everyone contributes to creating meaningful moments—whether assisting customers on the shop floor or helping to launch a new collection. The everyday experience at Nike is defined by using individual passion to drive collective progress.

Credits: Nike

Empowering benefits—on and off the field

Nike offers a comprehensive benefits package focused on health, growth, and balance. Employees receive a competitive salary, can benefit from the Performance Sharing Plan (PSP), and have the opportunity to participate in the Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP).

Wellbeing is a key focus, with support for both physical and mental health. This includes paid leave, additional vacation days, sabbatical opportunities, and access to healthcare and employee assistance programs.

Professional development is also central to Nike’s employee experience. A growth mindset is actively supported through various learning tools and development opportunities. The belief behind it: a strong recovery day is just as important as a strong game day.