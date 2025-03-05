A night of fashion & innovation: The 2025 WindowsWear Awards
The annual WindowsWear Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the fashion and retail industries, once again brought together top global brands, creative directors, and industry leaders for a spectacular night in New York City. The event honored the most innovative and outstanding projects in retail design, digital experiences, marketing, and more.
A global celebration of retail creativity
WindowsWear, described as "the world’s largest and most comprehensive visual database of retail, social media, and e-commerce," hosts these awards to celebrate excellence across 26 categories, explains Co-Founder & Creative Director Raul Tovar. The WindowsWear Awards shine a spotlight on brands that push the boundaries of creativity in window displays, packaging, interactive experiences, digital engagement, and beyond.
How does it work?
“Every project uploaded to WindowsWear during the year is reviewed and considered for nominations,” explains Raul Tovar. He continues, explaining that there are 26 categories across various retail projects, such as Window Display, Pop-Up, Interiors, Packaging, Digital Experiences, and Interactive Experience. For each category, a board selects nine nominees from the submitted projects.
The winners are then determined by public voting, which is open to anyone worldwide via the WindowsWear website over a three-month period leading up to the Awards party in New York City in February 2025. “There is absolutely no cost to submit projects or win the WindowsWear Awards”, adds Raul. The brand with the most votes in each category wins.
This year, over 10,000 people from around the world participated in the voting process, making this a truly global celebration of retail creativity and innovation.
Industry leaders and notable guests
The WindowsWear Awards guest list features top creative minds from the world’s leading brands, including Anthropologie, Bottega Veneta, Bloomingdale's, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Diesel, Dior, Givenchy, Etro, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, H&M, Harrods, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Perla, Loro Piana, Loewe, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Valentino, and many more.
The 2025 WindowsWear Awards winners
After months of anticipation and global voting, the winners of the 2025 WindowsWear Awards have been announced. These winners were chosen through an open online voting process, where over 10,000 people from around the world participated. This year’s awards recognize the most outstanding contributions to the fashion and retail industries.
Here are some of the notable winners:
- Best Interior: Givenchy
- Best Pop-Up: Coach
- Best Exhibit / Installation: Loewe
- Best AR / VR Experience: David Yurman
- Best Packaging: Glossier
- Best Window Display: Harrods x Piaget
- Best Holiday Window: Pandora
- Icon Award: Saks Fifth Avenue
- Best Prop: Loewe at Saks Fifth Avenue
- Best Mannequin: Kate Spade
- Best Collaboration: Macy’s x Disney
- Best Use of Color: Calvin Klein at Macy’s
- Best Sustainability Initiative: New Balance
- Best Interactive Experience: Longchamp
- Best Neighborhood Installation: Rodeo Drive
- Best Use of Light: Harrods x Loro Piana
- Heritage Award: Etro
- Best Digital Experience: Macy’s
- Best Gamification: Coach
- Best Set Design: H&M
- Best Hospitality Experience: Michael Kors
- Best Social Media Campaign: Stuart Weitzman
- Best Email Marketing Campaign: Marc Jacobs
- Best Brand Strategy: Prada
- Most Liked on Social Media: Gucci
- Simon Doonan Award: Jacquemus
A night to remember
With over 500 guests, including VIPs, influencers, and executives, the WindowsWear Awards have once again proven to be a landmark event celebrating creativity and excellence in retail. The awards not only honor brands for their exceptional work but also set new industry standards for innovation and engagement. As we look forward to another year of groundbreaking projects, the 2025 WindowsWear Awards winners stand as a testament to the ever-evolving world of fashion and retail design.