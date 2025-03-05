A night of fashion & innovation: The 2025 WindowsWear Awards

The annual WindowsWear Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the fashion and retail industries, once again brought together top global brands, creative directors, and industry leaders for a spectacular night in New York City. The event honored the most innovative and outstanding projects in retail design, digital experiences, marketing, and more.

A global celebration of retail creativity

WindowsWear, described as "the world’s largest and most comprehensive visual database of retail, social media, and e-commerce," hosts these awards to celebrate excellence across 26 categories, explains Co-Founder & Creative Director Raul Tovar. The WindowsWear Awards shine a spotlight on brands that push the boundaries of creativity in window displays, packaging, interactive experiences, digital engagement, and beyond.

Mike Niemtzow, Chairman & Co-Founder (WindowsWear) Raul Tovar, Co-Founder & Creative Director (WindowsWear) Jon Harari, CEO & Co-Founder (WindowsWear) Credits: WindowsWear

How does it work?

“Every project uploaded to WindowsWear during the year is reviewed and considered for nominations,” explains Raul Tovar. He continues, explaining that there are 26 categories across various retail projects, such as Window Display, Pop-Up, Interiors, Packaging, Digital Experiences, and Interactive Experience. For each category, a board selects nine nominees from the submitted projects.

The winners are then determined by public voting, which is open to anyone worldwide via the WindowsWear website over a three-month period leading up to the Awards party in New York City in February 2025. “There is absolutely no cost to submit projects or win the WindowsWear Awards”, adds Raul. The brand with the most votes in each category wins.

This year, over 10,000 people from around the world participated in the voting process, making this a truly global celebration of retail creativity and innovation.

Industry leaders and notable guests

The WindowsWear Awards guest list features top creative minds from the world’s leading brands, including Anthropologie, Bottega Veneta, Bloomingdale's, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Diesel, Dior, Givenchy, Etro, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, H&M, Harrods, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Perla, Loro Piana, Loewe, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Valentino, and many more.

The 2025 WindowsWear Awards winners

After months of anticipation and global voting, the winners of the 2025 WindowsWear Awards have been announced. These winners were chosen through an open online voting process, where over 10,000 people from around the world participated. This year’s awards recognize the most outstanding contributions to the fashion and retail industries.

Gucci, winner of "most liked on social media" Credits: WindowsWear

Here are some of the notable winners:

Best Interior: Givenchy

Best Pop-Up: Coach

Best Exhibit / Installation: Loewe

Best AR / VR Experience: David Yurman

Best Packaging: Glossier

Best Window Display: Harrods x Piaget

Best Holiday Window: Pandora

Icon Award: Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Prop: Loewe at Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Mannequin: Kate Spade

Best Collaboration: Macy’s x Disney

Best Use of Color: Calvin Klein at Macy’s

Best Sustainability Initiative: New Balance

Best Interactive Experience: Longchamp

Best Neighborhood Installation: Rodeo Drive

Best Use of Light: Harrods x Loro Piana

Heritage Award: Etro

Best Digital Experience: Macy’s

Best Gamification: Coach

Best Set Design: H&M

Best Hospitality Experience: Michael Kors

Best Social Media Campaign: Stuart Weitzman

Best Email Marketing Campaign: Marc Jacobs

Best Brand Strategy: Prada

Most Liked on Social Media: Gucci

Simon Doonan Award: Jacquemus

David Yurman Credits: WindowsWear

A night to remember

With over 500 guests, including VIPs, influencers, and executives, the WindowsWear Awards have once again proven to be a landmark event celebrating creativity and excellence in retail. The awards not only honor brands for their exceptional work but also set new industry standards for innovation and engagement. As we look forward to another year of groundbreaking projects, the 2025 WindowsWear Awards winners stand as a testament to the ever-evolving world of fashion and retail design.