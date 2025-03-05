A night of fashion & innovation: The 2025 WindowsWear Awards

On February 4, the WindowsWear Awards celebrated creativity in fashion and retail, bringing together top brands, creative directors, and industry leaders in New York City. This annual event recognises innovation across retail design, digital experiences, marketing, and beyond.

To explore the significance of the Awards and their influence on the industry, FashionUnited spoke with the co-founders of WindowsWear.

What are the WindowsWear Awards?

First of all, the organising company, WindowsWear, provides a comprehensive visual database of retail, social media, and e-commerce. It organises these awards to acknowledge "excellence" across 26 categories, explains Raul Tovar, WindowsWear Co-founder and Creative Director. The awards showcase brands that stand out in areas such as window displays, packaging, interactive experiences, and digital engagement.

Mike Niemtzow, Chairman & Co-Founder (WindowsWear) Raul Tovar, Co-Founder & Creative Director (WindowsWear) Jon Harari, CEO & Co-Founder (WindowsWear) Credits: WindowsWear

How do the Awards work?

“Every project uploaded to WindowsWear during the year is reviewed and considered for nominations,” details Raul Tovar. He notes that the 26 categories cover various aspects of retail projects, including window displays, pop-ups, interiors, packaging, digital experiences, and interactive experiences. For each category, a selection board nominates nine projects, and the winners are determined through public voting. The voting is open worldwide via WindowsWear's website over a three-month period leading up to the event. “There is absolutely no cost to submit projects or win the WindowsWear Awards,” adds Raul. The brand receiving the most votes in each category is declared the winner.

This year, over 10,000 people from around the world participated in the voting process, stated Raul, demonstrating a strong engagement from the global retail community.

Industry leaders and notable guests

This year's WindowsWear Awards guest list featured top creative minds from the world’s leading brands, including Anthropologie, Bottega Veneta, Bloomingdale's, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Diesel, Dior, Givenchy, Etro, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, H&M, Harrods, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Perla, Loro Piana, Loewe, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Valentino, and many more.

The 2025 WindowsWear Awards winners

After months of global voting, the winners of the 2025 WindowsWear Awards have been announced.

Gucci, winner of "most liked on social media" Credits: WindowsWear

Here are some of the notable winners:

Best Interior: Givenchy

Best Pop-Up: Coach

Best Exhibit / Installation: Loewe

Best AR / VR Experience: David Yurman

Best Packaging: Glossier

Best Window Display: Harrods x Piaget

Best Holiday Window: Pandora

Icon Award: Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Prop: Loewe at Saks Fifth Avenue

Best Mannequin: Kate Spade

Best Collaboration: Macy’s x Disney

Best Use of Color: Calvin Klein at Macy’s

Best Sustainability Initiative: New Balance

Best Interactive Experience: Longchamp

Best Neighborhood Installation: Rodeo Drive

Best Use of Light: Harrods x Loro Piana

Heritage Award: Etro

Best Digital Experience: Macy’s

Best Gamification: Coach

Best Set Design: H&M

Best Hospitality Experience: Michael Kors

Best Social Media Campaign: Stuart Weitzman

Best Email Marketing Campaign: Marc Jacobs

Best Brand Strategy: Prada

Most Liked on Social Media: Gucci

Simon Doonan Award: Jacquemus

David Yurman Credits: WindowsWear

With over 500 guests, including industry professionals, influencers, and executives, the WindowsWear Awards successfully celebrated creativity and innovation in retail. Beyond recognizing brands for their creative achievements, the awards highlighted those setting new industry benchmarks, inspiring future advancements in design and consumer engagement.