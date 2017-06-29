Alexa Chung secures investors for her eponymous label

Alexa Chung, style icon and model has received investment from Pembroke VCT in her highly anticipated eponymous label which was launched May this year.

The brand, initially funded by Peter Dubens, Managing Director of Oakley Capital Private Equity is now receiving backing from Pembroke VCT, the venture capital trust that is part of Oakley Capital. Having previously invested in burger chain Five Guys, Pembroke VTC has invested an undisclosed amount in the ‘Alexa Chung’ brand.

Chung appointed Edwin Bodson – previously head of Atelier Haider Ackermann – to assist her as managing director, along with a design team in building the brand. “The foundations of Alexa Chung business are Alexa’s innate sense of style and proven track record of successful collaborations, paired with a team of multidisciplinary talented people. To be supported with investment from the team at Pembroke, who really understand retail and the fashion business, is a huge benefit to enable us to grow as a global brand,” said Bodson to WWB in a statement.

Andrew Wolfson, Managing Director of Pembroke VCT added: “We’re immensely proud to be working with Alexa on the launch of what will undoubtedly be a hugely successful venture. Before investing in any young business, we look for several key traits such as passion, commitment and drive, all of which Alexa Chung embodies.”

Known for her successful collaborations with AG Jeans, Marks & Spencers and Eyeko, Alexa Chung’s first collection for her eponymous label, features over 150 pieces and is stocked by Selfridges, MyTheresa and Galeries Lafayette. Chung has also been praised by PETA for not using fur or exotic skins in her designs.

Photo courtesy of Alexachung.com