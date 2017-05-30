Alexa Chung says no to fur and exotic skins for new label

London - Style-Icon Alexa Chung has been congratulated for her decision not to include real fur, exotic animal skins or angora in her debut fashion label.

The model and television presenter has confirmed to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) that her fashion label Alexachung, set to launch in London Tuesday evening, will never include fur, angora or exotic skins in any of its designs. However it would not be the first time that the model turned designer embraced animal-free materials. Her designer collaborations with Marks & Spencers, among others features faux-fur jackets, leather-free velvet boots, and faux-leather skirts in the past.

"Compassion is clearly in fashion, and many designers are dropping fur, angora, and exotic skins in favour of sustainable vegan materials that look like the 'real thing' without harming animals," commented PETA Senior Manager of Corporate Projects Yvonne Taylor. "Alexa Chung's collection – like the style icon herself – shows it's chic and cool to dress with a conscience."