Alexa Chung unveils debut collection

Alexa Chung on Tuesday unveiled her debut fashion collection in a church in North London.

The model-turned-designer previewed her 150 piece range, which is available as of today on her website and select stockists including Selfridges, MyTheresa and Galeries Lafayette. Prices range from 75 pounds for a t-shirt, to 1,300 pounds for a leather jacket.

Chung has long had her trademark style, the ubiquitous floral tea dresses, her penchant for the sixties, Peter Pan collared shirts, flat shoes and leather biker jackets to complete the look.

All of which are quintessentially “Alexa” and available in the new range. Chung, of course, made the 'granny chic' look cool back in the early '00's when everyone else was showing skin. She managed to effortlessly dress un-sexy while being sartorially relevant.

So too, her style made her a prime choice for brands looking to speak to a new consumer and Chung has long been courted to launch her own label.

As a prolific collaborator with brands, Chung has partnered with Marks & Spencer and other high street companies to Chanel and Longchamp at the luxury end. She has successfully managed to be an ambassador spanning the entire retail market.

According to the Business of Fashion, Chung's label is being financed by Oakley Capital Private Equity partner Peter Dubens. The same company also backs designer Bella Freud.

Photo credit: Alexachung.com