Amazon workers strike in Germany and Spain

Thousands of Amazon employees went on strike yesterday in Germany and Spain to demand better working conditions. The German workers opted for a one-day strike, while their counterparts in Spain decided to walk off the job for three whole days.

The walkout coincided with Amazon’s Prime Day, when the global e-tailer offers significant discounts. However, a spokesperson for Amazon told German news agency DPA that Prime Day deliveries will not be affected.

Verdi, the trade union which organized the strike in Germany, said on its website that Amazon employees have been struggling for years from health problems caused by repetitive and stressful work. “The employees demand contractually regulated measures to relieve pressure”, they wrote.

"We believe Amazon's Fulfillment Center jobs are excellent jobs providing a great place to learn skills to start and further develop a career," stated Amazon to news agency Reuters.