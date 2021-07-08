Anact: An Activist Brand That Just So Happens to Make Your Favorite Hemp-Based Towel

Anact is an activist brand making sustainable towels out of hemp and organic cotton. Anact was founded in 2018 by Brianna Kilcullen, a veteran of the apparel industry who ran sustainability programs at Under Armour and prAna, a subsidiary of Columbia Sportswear.

Anact was successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2019 and launched online during the height of the pandemic in 2020 out of Jacksonville, Florida. Anact towels are currently sold throughout the United States and more than 10+ countries around the world.

Anact’s values are based on the idea that simple acts make a positive impact on the world around you. Anact's acts are to disrupt the textile industry through education while also pushing to innovate and automate the hemp textile supply chain in the markets they serve.

Anact believes in closing the loop of the supply chain by creating products that are made to last and can be repurposed once their original use is complete. Anact wants to disrupt the textile industry in every facet of what they do by not only creating a beautiful and useful product that gives back to the farmers, garment workers, and customers but is also sustainable without any sacrifice. Each product comes with an impact score that is provided by Greenstory.

Anact believes in creating more than just a product - they want to create a movement around activism and encourage their community to take simple acts every day. They want to use their platform as a vehicle to encourage and change the way we look at the world. They believe in the innate value of every person and want to celebrate individuals while creating the world they want to live in.

One of the ways they do this is by hosting community events called Act Up, where they screen documentaries on social and environmental issues in their local community. So far, they have screened “Good Hair” to educate on challenges that women of color go through, “Take Down the House” to encourage women to run for political office, and “The True Cost” to educate on the role the textile industry plays in the climate crisis.

Everyday when you wake up, you have the choice on what acts you’re going to take. At Anact, we want to inspire you to take positive acts because if not you, then who?