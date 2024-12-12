Authentic to boost Champion in the EMEA with Orbico partnership

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development and licensing platform, has signed a new licensing partnership with the Orbico Group for its newly acquired sportswear brand, Champion.

In a statement, Authentic said the long-term strategic alliance with Orbico “lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration that will unlock new opportunities for growth and development for Champion and both companies across EMEA”.

Orbico, a leading European distributor operating in 24 countries and serving more than 400 million consumers, has signed a 10-year license with the Champion brand for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with Authentic, with the option to extend. It has also acquired the Champion Europe legal entities and retail stores currently operating Champion in EMEA, subject to required regulatory approvals.

Champion Europe, headquartered in Carpi, Italy, currently operates in 36 countries, employs more than 1,300 people and has more than 90 retail stores across the region. The company said it is planning to use its partnership with Orbico to expand its presence across Europe "in the coming years".

For Orbico, this strategic partnership is billed as “a springboard for expanding its operations across all European markets”.

Authentic continues push to drive growth for newly acquired Champion

Henry Stupp, regional president of EMEA and India – lifestyle at Authentic, said: "Champion is a powerhouse in Europe, with an established business and a deeply loyal following. From the moment we acquired the brand, Europe was central to our strategy, and identifying the right partner to drive its growth was critical. Orbico emerged as the strong choice, thanks to their unparalleled expertise and proven success with world-class brands.

“This partnership represents a bold step forward in Champion’s journey, and we’re confident that together, we will elevate the brand’s presence across EMEA, delivering on its legacy and making it a modern symbol of innovation and sports style."

Edward Malky, chief business officer of beauty, style and salon professional at Orbico Group, added: "We’ve known the Authentic team for many years, and when the opportunity to take on Champion came up, it just made sense to do this together. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Orbico as we expand into the sports style category on a larger scale.

“Champion is a brand with an incredible legacy, and we’re excited to use our expertise to help it grow even stronger. Together with Authentic, we’re ready to make Champion the go-to sportswear brand for future generations, bringing its heritage and innovation to more people than ever before."

Authentic completed its purchase of Champion from HanesBrands in October, a transaction that marked the second-largest brand acquisition in the company’s history. Since then, it has signed new licensing partnerships for the sportswear label with GearCo, which will be managed and operated by Ames Watson with Fanatics as an investor in the US and Canada, while Brand Collective secured the license in Australia and New Zealand and in Central and South America, Falic Group will lead as Champion’s primary partner for apparel and accessories, while IB Group will continue its omnichannel strategy to solidify the brand’s position in the Mexican market.

In addition, Champion has named Maurizio Donadi as its new creative director of its European arm to usher in a “bold new era of innovation and design". Donadi, who has worked with the likes of Giorgio Armani, Levi’s and Ralph Lauren before founding his atelier, Transnomadica, took up his new role on December 1. He will oversee all creative direction across Champion’s product lines and seasonal collections while supporting the team on brand campaigns, and collaboration strategy to ensure “the integrity of Champion’s core values of quality, performance, and style”.