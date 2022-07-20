Burberry expands fabric donation programme

Burberry has announced a second surplus fabric donation to fashion schools through its ReBurberry Fabric programme in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to support creative communities while promoting a circular economy.

The ReBurberry Fabric initiative first launched in 2020 with the British heritage band donating leftover fabrics to fashion students, upcycling its surplus fabric and saving it from going to waste. With the expansion of the programme, Burberry states it has donated 12,000 metres of fabric to more than 30 fashion schools and universities in the UK, including the Edinburgh College of Art and the University of Brighton.

Image: Burberry

One of the students who received fabric through the scheme, Georgia Bate, 1st Year B.A. (Hons) Fashion Design with Business Studies student at the University of Brighton, said in a statement: “For me, the most important aspect of the initiative would be that it allows students like myself to work with fabrics they wouldn’t have had access to before. As new designers, we want to be working with as many different types of fabrics as possible in our experiments and in the trialling stages.

“Along with being very wasteful, this process can be really limited and hard to do when keeping to a budget. This initiative allows students to cut down on the existing waste and provides us with more materials to work with, which I think is so important.”

Nicole Lovett, responsibility programme director at Burberry, added: “We are committed to supporting the next generation of exciting creatives while ensuring we all do what we can to protect the environment. We’re proud to be working with the British Fashion Council once more to help emerging diverse talent achieve their ambitions, while reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices and circularity. By equipping students with these materials and tools to help their creativity thrive, we can all create a better future for our industry.”