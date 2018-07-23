China’s JD.com plans to enter European market

The second biggest e-commerce company in China, JD.com, has announced its plans to move into Europe. “For me it’s no longer just about selling products from Germany in China. I would also like to sell products in Europe”, said JD.com’s CEO, Richard Liu, to German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Liu added that the company plans to open an office in Germany by the end of the 2018. It also considers takeovers as a means to expand its operations in the European market. “If we see a good opportunity, we will seize it”, Liu is quoted as saying.