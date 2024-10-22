Deforestation compliance: TrustRace launches EUDR solution

TrusTrace, the platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, has partnered with leading brands, the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and OpenAtlas, solution provider for remote sensing and deforestation monitoring, to create a validated solution for shipment-level compliance, tailored to real-world scenarios.

The Deforestation Compliance Solution was designed to help companies meet and prove deforestation-free shipments in alignment with the EU’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). According to the partners, the recent decision to delay enforcement until 30th December 2025 provides “a crucial window for companies to thoroughly prepare and ensure their supply chains meet the rigorous standards ahead of the deadline”. They advice companies to be proactive and act now as setting up systems and getting all the data needed for customs clearance can take several months.

“This is where our new Deforestation Compliance Solution comes into play. It is designed to seamlessly integrate into the existing processes, ensuring that EU-bound products in the brand's supply chain are compliant with EUDR requirements. The solution is part of the TrusTrace platform, which harmonises data collection and actions for efficiency and proactive compliance, enabling brands to leverage the collected data to adhere to a broader set of regulations,” states TrusTrace CEO and co-founder Shameek Ghosh in a press release.

The new solution was co-designed with brands to make sure that it meets industry needs and enables shipment-level deforestation compliance. According to TrusTrace, it “employs sophisticated automations to enable users to send hundreds of data collection requests with a single click, perform geospatial deforestation analysis in real-time and generate pre-formatted due diligence statements for instant submission.”

In addition, the collaboration with OpenAtlas ensures high-quality satellite imagery and analysis that combines multi-spectral satellite imagery with AI. To aid EUDR compliance, TrusTrace encourages users of the platform to obtain an FSC Certification and ensure certification of their supply chain all the way back to the forest level: "Material sourced from FSC-certified forests and plantations is largely aligned with EUDR requirements, providing assurance that strict requirements for sustainable forestry have been met in the country of origin."

What does the Deforestation Compliance Solution offer?

For shipment-level traceability, brands can map farms and collect EUDR-required traceability data including GPS coordinates and FSC certificates for each EU-bound shipment, thusensuring full traceability of products.

For precise risk assessment, they can also automatically benchmark country-level risks, conduct detailed risk assessments and instantly verify compliance with geospatial analysis powered by OpenAtlas satellite images at shipment level.

In terms of real-time risk and compliance monitoring, the solution provides a comprehensive overview of data, insights and reports for each shipment via an easy-to-use dashboard.

Brands can also automatically generate due diligence statements in the required format for each shipment and easily submit them to the European Commission via API integration.

TrusTrace also provides support at customer and supplier level through policy and regulation experts that keep customers up to date on the latest regulatory developments. Dedicated trainers will help suppliers share their data efficiently.

The EUDR is just one of a host of EU regulations as part of its Green Deal - enough acronyms like CSDDD, CSRD, EPR and ESPR are out there to make one’s head swim. The digital product passport is another requirement, for which TrusTrace launched a DPP playbook earlier in the year to help brands navigate it.

The EUDR aims to prevent deforestation by ensuring products entering the EU do not contribute to deforestation or environmental degradation. Companies thus must provide full traceability up to the plot of land and ensure their EU-bound products are free from deforestation-related practices. "This is likely to have significant impacts across the retail industry, as widely used materials like rubber, wood and leather fall within its scope,” warns TrusTrace.