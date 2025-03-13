EU imposes own import duties on US, textiles and leather goods become more expensive

The European Union (EU) has launched countermeasures to the import duties imposed by the US. The EU is introducing its own import duties to protect European companies, workers and consumers from the consequences of unjustified trade restrictions, the organisation announced in a memo. Import duties are requested for textiles and leather goods, among other things.

US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports have been in effect since this morning, meaning US companies that import products from abroad will have to pay 25 percent more in taxes. In response to this measure, the EU is now introducing 'recovery measures' that were first launched in 2018 under the Trump administration and later paused.

On April 1, the “recovery measures” will come back into force. This means that tariffs will be applied to products including textiles and leather goods, but also other products such as eggs, sugar and plastic. The countermeasures will affect goods worth around 18 billion euros. The aim is to ensure that the total value of the EU measures matches the increased value of trade attracted by the new US tariffs, the EU said.